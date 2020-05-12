LINCOLN, Neb., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veteran Golfers Association has announced that it will resume its 2020 season after a two-month hiatus due to COVID-19. The registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which runs hundreds of golf events annually for its more than 7,100 members nationwide, has outlined protocols to keep players safe during this time. This will include contact-free online registration for each event through golf fundraising and event management platform GolfStatus. VGA players will also use contact-free live scoring through the GolfStatus mobile app to ensure the health and safety of players and course staff.
The ability to safely host golf events is crucial to the VGA's mission, which is to enrich the lives of veterans and their family members through the sportsmanship and camaraderie of golf. As a GolfStatus partner, the VGA is able to offer contact-free online registration to ensure VGA members can safely register for events before arriving at the course. The day of the event, VGA players arrive at their scheduled tee time having already registered, avoiding the congestion of event check-in. Players practice social distancing at all times and observe a number of modified rules, including one person per cart, no contact with the flag stick, and no paper scorecards and pencils. Instead, players use the GolfStatus app to enter scores, which are then displayed in the app's live leaderboard and online on each of the event registration websites for the VGA's outings.
"We are committed to the health and safety of our members," said the VGA's President Josh Peyton. "GolfStatus has already streamlined the logistics of our operations at the state, regional, and national levels. As we now work to improvise, adapt, and overcome the challenges of COVID-19, GolfStatus's technology allows our organization to seamlessly resume regular season play and do so safely."
GolfStatus's event management technology streamlines a wide range of golf events, including those hosted by golf leagues and national associations like the VGA, as well as golf facilities and corporate entities. The platform also includes a number of digital sponsorship opportunities and virtual fundraising features that organizations are increasingly implementing amid the challenges of COVID-19. Through GolfStatus.org, the golf technology company also makes its powerful event management platform available at no cost to qualifying nonprofit organizations leveraging golf outings as fundraisers.
About the Veteran Golfers Association
The VGA is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to promoting the game of golf to veterans and their family members. The VGA delivers programs that allow its members to compete, socialize, and remain physically active through the game of golf. For more information, visit us at www.vgagolf.org.
About GolfStatus
GolfStatus is the premier golf event management and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service tournament management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events that add value for golfers, sponsors, golf facilities, and nonprofits. The platform also provides courses, sponsors, and tournament organizers simple solutions for effective and timely communications through the GolfStatus mobile app, an all-in-one golf app with all the features golfers need on the course. The result is an intuitive solution that grows the game by increasing rounds, funds raised, revenue, and engagement.
Contact:
Katie Casillas
Director of Marketing at GolfStatus
katie@golfstatus.org