CASA GRANDE, Ariz., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans 5-9, llc., on the web at veterans5-9.com, is a registered 501(C)(3) non-profit organization (EIN 84-4341921) and head quartered in Casa Grande, Arizona. Veterans 5-9 is the solution to the many Veterans in a crisis who can not get the resources or solutions they need as other Veterans organizations are closed during nighttime and weekend hours. During these hours, Veterans could be suffering from heat exhaustion, starvation, dehydration and have no shelter. Veterans 5-9 can stabilize the Veteran in crisis and provide immediate short-term and long-term solutions.
It is with this spirit Veterans 5-9 is announcing the Warrior Classic Golf Tournament. The inaugural golf tournament will be played on Saturday, August 28th in 2021, hosted at Superstitions Springs Golf Course in Mesa, Arizona.
The Warrior Classic was a New Years resolution of founder and President Marcus Foerster. "At this event, we want to raise awareness of resources for Veterans dealing with mental health and substance abuse matters," stated Marcus. "Funding raised from this event will allow us to move into our last resolution of the year. We want to provide free transportation for Veterans from various shelters to the VA or other substance abuse/mental health facilities."
The Warrior Classic is seeking both corporate sponsors and participants (both single player and foursomes). Details of sponsorships and entrance support can be located at: https://veterans5-9.com/fundraisers/ or by phone at 480-498-8700.
About Veterans 5-9:
Veterans 5-9 is a nonprofit organization designed to provide nighttime and weekend resources to veterans who are homeless, exiting the military, incarcerated, veterans needing resource options for substance abuse, mental health, food, and transportation. Founded by a United States Marine Marcus Foerster, knew how valuable this program could be to his community. As a former senior board member of a veteran organization, he took those tools and established this unique, outside of the box organization to cut the red tape and help those getting lost in the system.
Marcus Foerster, President
Veterans 5-9, llc.
1664 E. Florence Blvd. Ste 4, #108
Casa Grande, Arizona 85122
(480) 498-8700
