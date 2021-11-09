SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Advantage, PBC announced it will host the ninth annual "Heroes Meet Heroes" event for military veterans and Olympians, world-class athletes, and their families, on November 10, 2021.
"We're excited to host this unique event again to recognize the spirit of service," said Scott Higgins, Co-CEO of Veterans Advantage, a U.S. Army veteran and host of Heroes Meet Heroes. "Our guests come from a diversity of backgrounds, military and Olympic eras, and represent the best of our nation from the past 50 years."
After the success of the 2020 virtual event, Veterans Advantage will be hosting two virtual events this year. Veterans can register here for this nationwide streaming event: http://www.veteransadvantage.com/heroes2021
Special guest honorees include:
- Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Paul W. "Bud" Bucha
- Two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Donna de Varona
Speakers:
- Michelle Carter, Olympic gold medalist in Shot Put
- Richard M. Jones, Chief Veteran Officer, ViacomCBS, U.S. Army Veteran
- Priscilla Loomis, Olympian in High Jump
- Mark Maybury, Chief Technology Officer, Stanley Black & Decker, U.S. Air Force Veteran
- Dr. Phil Shinnick, U.S. Air Force Veteran, Olympian & World Record holder, Long Jump
- Scott Fusco, two-time Olympian in Hockey & U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee
Moderated by:
Scott Higgins, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Veterans Advantage
U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam
Attendees can attend and enter a raffle to win prizes, including ticket giveaways from IMAX, Dell computers, American Airlines, and free VetRewards subscriptions from Veterans Advantage for all attendees who served or are currently serving.
Special thanks to sponsors for Veterans Week 2021 include: Northrop Grumman, Caliber Home Loans, Avis Budget Group, Dell, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, 1-800-Flowers.com, and American Airlines.
Heroes Meet Heroes is a premier event that Veterans Advantage will be sponsoring this Veterans Week. For more information on events to honor military, veterans, and their families this Veterans Day, visit http://www.VeteransWeekNYC.org.
Subscribers to VetRewards can also redeem Veterans Day discounts and other special offers from leading retailers and travel providers at http://www.veteransadvantage.com.
About Veterans Advantage
Veterans Advantage, PBC, a registered public benefit corporation, is a military marketing, media and technology company with a socially responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, Veterans Advantage provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage. Our Veterans Advantage team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, lifestyle-enhancing benefits for our members with VetRewards, our premium subscription plan, and redeemed with the VetRewards Card ID. We work with our Fortune 500 partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top brand-name retailers and major service providers offering technology to seamlessly verify their customer's military status and protect their offers from fraud and dilution while delivering A Real Thank You® to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms.
