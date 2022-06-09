Viakix announces a partnership with One Tree Planted that aims to plant 5,000 trees for landscape restoration in 2022
BOSTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viakix, the outdoor footwear company that is dedicated to creating a positive and sustainable community, has announced a new partnership with One Tree Planted, an international non-profit focused on global reforestation. As part of the new partnership, the company aims to plant over 5,000 trees for landscape reforestation in 2022.
Sustainability and giving back have always been a cornerstone for Viakix, which was established in 2015 by its founder Adam Sherman. Beyond developing footwear for outdoor enthusiasts, Viakix has always prioritized socially conscious missions, including philanthropy and sustainability. In fact, the company's mission is to deliver the best quality footwear while donating shoes to communities that are in need around the world.
"We founded Viakix to be more than just a company that makes great footwear," says founder Adam Sherman. "We built this company to truly bring together our love for the outdoors and our intense desire to make a difference in the world. The result is a powerful community that we call the Viakix Nation. To date, we have donated thousands of pairs of our shoes and we hope, through our new partnership with One Tree Planted, that we can make a big impact giving back to our planet through reforestation."
The new partnership with One Tree Planted expands on Viakix's existing philanthropic efforts, which include a partnership with Soles4Souls, an organization that disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. In addition to their giving, Viakix holds itself to strict sustainability standards, including committing to increase their use of recycled materials to 20% by 2023 and reducing the size of packaging by up to 40% to cut down on waste materials.
You can learn more about Viakix philanthropic partnerships and view their entire footwear collection on their website at http://www.viakix.com .
About Viakix
Founded in 2015, Viakix is an American footwear company built on a passion for recreation and giving back to the world. The company designs, develops, manufactures and delivers superior footwear for the outdoor enthusiast. Viakix is committed to being a responsible business that always puts purpose before profits, and lives this mission through its philanthropic partnerships and sustainability efforts. For more information, please visit their website at http://www.viakix.com or follow them on facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
