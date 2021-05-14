SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa announced today that it has launched a nationwide search for a President to lead the company into its next chapter of growth. VillaSport is a subsidiary of Syufy Enterprises, a long-standing retail and real estate holding company based in San Rafael, CA. Syufy is best known for founding and growing the premier West Coast movie theater chain Century Theatres, which it sold in 2006 after growing it to 1,000 screens in 13 states. In 2007, seeking to replicate its success in the movie exhibition business, Syufy founded VillaSport, a resort-style athletic club and spa offering a unique combination of luxury amenities, state-of-the-art equipment and innovative programs for the entire family.
Since opening its first athletic club in Colorado Springs, CO, VillaSport has expanded to seven clubs in the western United States, with additional locations in San Jose, CA; Roseville, CA; Beaverton, OR; Katy, TX; Cypress, TX; and The Woodlands, TX. "With a core set of club assets and an established brand, we are seeking to expand the concept in the western United States. Ultimately, our goal is to mirror the growth and success we achieved with Century Theatres," said Joseph Syufy, Vice Chairman of Syufy Enterprises. "At this stage of our growth, we need a seasoned and focused leader who is experienced in growing strong brands," added Mr. Syufy.
To lead this search, VillaSport has hired Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm. "We are confident that Russell Reynolds Associates will find a talented and energetic leader. With their global footprint, Russell Reynolds Associates can access the strongest candidate pool available. Our goal is to complete this search over the next few months," commented Mr. Syufy.
For those interested in the search or the position, please contact Russell Reynolds Associates
About VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa:
VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa is a resort-style athletic club and spa designed from the ground up for the entire family. It offers a unique combination of luxury amenities, state-of-the-art equipment, innovative programs and value. VillaSport is a family-owned business with seven locations: Cypress, Cinco Ranch and The Woodlands, TX; Beaverton, OR; Colorado Springs, CO; and San Jose and Roseville, CA. Headquartered in San Rafael, CA, VillaSport is proud to contribute to the communities it serves by supporting numerous local charitable organizations such as food banks, schools, health groups, and youth sports. For more information about VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa, please visit http://www.villasport.com.
About Syufy Enterprises:
Syufy Enterprises is a long-standing retail and real estate holding company based in San Rafael, CA. Founded in 1941, Syufy Enterprises is best known for establishing and growing Century Theatres, the premier West Coast movie theater chain. Syufy still remains the largest operator of drive-in movie theaters in the country. Apart from motion picture exhibition, the company owns and operates retail shopping centers in CA and AZ. It also owns and operates golf properties and restaurants. In addition to its significant retail holdings, the company has diversified into multi-family residential, with properties operating or under development in CA, NV and WA.
About Russell Reynolds Associates:
Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Its 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private, and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. RRA helps its clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, RRA brings decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. Visit RRA at http://www.russellreynolds.com.
