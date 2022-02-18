UNION CITY, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 50 individuals from five West Tennessee counties comprising Upper West Tennessee Area 7 Special Olympics braved freezing temperatures for the annual Polar Plunge Feb. 12, 2022, at Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City, Tennessee. The chilly dip raised funds for Special Olympics activities.
Thus far, more than $20,000 has been raised to support the 350 athletes who are active in the program. Activities include track and field, basketball, flag football, bowling and a six-week baseball season.
The five counties in Area 7 are: Obion, Weakley, Lake, Henry and Carroll. Aloha Pools of Union City has hosted Polar Plunge since its inception 11 years ago.
"Special Olympics Tennessee provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants enjoy continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community," Clinton Smith, Area Director of the Upper West Region, said.
One of those athletes, Garrett Dinning from Westview High School, will be a part of Team Tennessee Athletics at the USA National Games in Orlando, Florida. He will participate in the mini-javelin throw, running long jump and 4x100 relay held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World July 5-12, 2022.
Top individual fundraisers all came from Weakley County. They were: Arctic Annabelle, Greenfield, $3,578; Dinning, Martin, $3,555; and Taniya Williams, Greenfield, $577. Top team fundraisers were: The Crusaders, Obion County, $2,034; Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Weakley County, $1,021; and The Candy Crusaders, Obion County, $835.
Individuals can learn more about Upper West Tennessee Area 7 Special Olympics at facebook.com/Area7SOTN and area7sotn.com. Activities and other information about Aloha Pools and Spas is online at facebook.com/SwimAloha and alohapoolsusa.com.
