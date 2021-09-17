COLUMBIA, Miss., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The field that bears the name of arguably the most famous Chicago Bear NFL Hall of Fame Running Back Walter Payton, will forever be enshrined at Gardner Stadium. Walter and his brother Eddie played the sport they loved for the Wildcats of Columbia High School in Mississippi. A statue of the man simply known as "Sweetness" greets you in the home plaza welcoming you to Walter Payton Field.
At the Varsity Team's home opener, Columbia School District Superintendent Dr. James Harris proudly announced, "It's Walter Payton Field, named after the greatest Running Back of all time." Payton was once the all-time leading rusher in the NFL and helped guide Chicago to the 1985 Super Bowl title. Payton died at the age of 45 of a rare liver disease in 1999. "It's very fitting for Hellas to be the turf provider that installed this field," said Harris who has been a part of three different Hellas turf installations in his career, adding "Hellas is simply the best."
Hellas' Matrix Helix® synthetic turf has been trusted by eight NFL teams for their game field or practice facilities. The Helix technology adds memory and strength to fibers, allowing the fibers to spring back quickly after use, creating an ideal playing surface. Matrix Helix quality, performance, longevity, and aesthetics are unmatched in the industry. The Ecotherm™ infill installed by Hellas allows for better traction, while keeping the field about 30 degrees cooler than traditional SBR crumb rubber infill.
When Walter and Eddie played football at Columbia High School, they both wore number 22 and both later played football at Jackson State University, where Walter changed his jersey to number 34. Both were amazing players on natural grass, but the turf industry has revolutionized the playing surface and Eddie has taken notice. "This is wonderful." Payton said. "I have very fond memories of playing at our home field. I scored my first touchdown here and both of my parents, who are deceased are looking down upon this stadium and are smiling next to my brother (Walter Payton) saying you did good."
Hellas installed a paved into place Cushdrain® shockpad, which not only helps the field drain better but extends the life of the surface. Hellas also installed an S200 epiQ track® system. Safety is a priority for Columbia School District, who received a $250,000 LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) grant, which provided funding through the NFL Foundation. "To have Eddie here, and he and Walter's first football coach Charles Boston to be here, was a special moment," Harris said. "To see tears come down their eyes is why you do a project like this." A project that Hellas is extremely proud to be a part of.
Hellas Director of Business Development Harper Seaton, Hellas Business Development Manager Ryne Drummonds and Project Preconstruction Manager Jose Sosa were on hand to receive a special award, which was crafted from the previous bleachers at Columbia High School's Gardner stadium to form a letter C symbolic of Columbia and Chicago where Walter played. There was also a bonus replica statue presented from the Walter Payton Plaza created by the nationally recognized Ben Watts, who is also from Columbia. Truly a magical night that will always be cherished in the great state of Mississippi.
Hellas Construction is headquartered in Central Texas and takes a turn-key approach to athletic facilities. Hellas owns and operates its own construction and installation equipment using its own crews. The firm also manufactures its own synthetic turf, track, and court surfacing materials at three factories in the USA.
Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is the largest vertically-integrated sports construction contractor in the United States, specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, along with installation and maintenance. hellasconstruction.com
Columbia School District, is located in Columbia, Mississippi on highway 98 between the towns of McComb and Hattiesburg. The city of Columbia has a population of 6,319 serving 1,680 students in two elementary schools, one middle school, in addition to Columbia High School.
Media Contact
Jeff Power, Hellas Construction, +1 (512) 297-5708, jpower@hellasconstruction.com
Knute O'Donnell, Hellas Construction, 5126736150, kodonnell@hellasconstruction.com
SOURCE Hellas Construction