BEIJING, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the "Company," and together with its consolidated entities, "Wanda Sports Group," or "we") (NASDAQ: WSG), a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform, announced today that the consolidated securities class action complaint against the Company, the underwriters in the IPO and certain of its current and former directors has been voluntarily dismissed in its entirety, without prejudice, by the lead plaintiff (the "The Notice of Dismissal without Prejudice").
As previously disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, the Company, the underwriters in the IPO and certain of the Company's current and former directors were named as defendants in a putative securities class action filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon: Cherry Fu v. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited et al., Civil Action No. 3:19-cv-1852-BR (filed on November 18, 2019). The Notice of Dismissal without Prejudice was filed on May 18, 2020.
The Company and its directors were represented in the matter by the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.
About Wanda Sports Group
Wanda Sports Group is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform with a mission to unite people in sports and enable athletes and fans to live their passions and dreams. Through its businesses, including Infront and, pending its sale, The IRONMAN Group, it has significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, enabling it to deliver unrivalled sports event experiences, creating access to engaging content and building inclusive communities. Wanda Sports Group offers a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through its three primary segments: Spectator Sports, Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS) and Mass Participation. Wanda Sports Group's full-service platform creates value for its partners and clients as well as other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes.
Headquartered in China, Wanda Sports Group has more than 60 offices and 1,600 employees around the world. For more information, please visit http://investor.wsg.cn/investor-relations.
