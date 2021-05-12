SEATTLE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a shortened four-game run in 2020, the Huskies are ready to reveal what they are capable of with a full 12-game season and a brand-new AstroTurf® home field. The University of Washington chose to install the most popular turf system developed by the leaders in high-performance synthetic sports surfaces, helping to kick off what is expected to be an incredible season for the veteran-heavy team.
The AstroTurf® 3D3 RootZone system is recognized as the top choice for player safety, stability, and durability. It takes the standard infilled turf system to a whole new level by adding a specially engineered RootZone layer. Multi-ply primary backing boosts dimensional strength, and a polyurethane secondary backing system offers world-class support for athletes.
The Huskies will also benefit from Trionic fibers, AstroTurf's patented fiber-blend, which is revolutionizing the synthetic turf industry. The University of Washington's Alaska Airlines Field, coined as "The Greatest Setting" in college football because of its breathtaking views of Mount Rainier, Lake Washington, and downtown Seattle, will get the advanced Trionic Blend 60, which is the same AstroTurf product that the school installed on the Huskies' practice field in 2019.
The new AstroTurf surface will sit on a Brock PowerBase PRO™ shock pad that is precisely tuned and designed to reduce the likelihood of impact injuries in bigger athletes like those found in the NCAA and NFL. The system gives you a surface that is faster to play on and safer to land on.
The relationship between the University of Washington and AstroTurf® is a long one. The school was one of the first universities to install AstroTurf back in 1968 when synthetic turf made its first appearance on the college sports market. Since then, Washington Athletics has installed the AstroTurf® 3D3 RootZone system on the Huskies' practice field and now, in 2021, on the field at Husky Stadium. Before that, the most recent upgrade was a $280 million-dollar remodel in 2013, which brought the capacity at the football stadium up to 70,138 seats.
"We are excited to continue our relationship with AstroTurf with the installation of a new field at Husky Stadium," said Dan Erickson, the Associate Athletic Director, Events & Facilities at the University of Washington. "Our student athletes and staff are thrilled with the performance, durability and aesthetics of our practice field. The new stadium field will be a tremendous enhancement to The Greatest Setting in College Football."
Like AstroTurf, Coast to Coast Turf is familiar with the University of Washington campus and is excited to be back for the installation of Husky Stadium. Coast to Coast Turf previously installed the practice field in 2019.
"We are looking forward to being back at the University of Washington for another installation of the AstroTurf's 3D3 RootZone system," said Steve Webb, president of Coast to Coast Turf. "One of the top teams in the Pac-12 and the Greatest Setting in College Football deserves a premiere field and we're ready to deliver on that. We've had a great relationship with the University of Washington and we're looking forward to continuing that through the installation at Husky Stadium."
A tough team to beat in the Pac-12 Conference, the Huskies boast eight Rose Bowl titles, two national titles, and the NCAA record for the longest winning streak in college football history. They are also known as one of the best defensive teams in the conference and are entering 2021 as a formidable force with an impressive starting lineup. When ranked against all 130 Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools, the Huskies' all-time record ranks 20th by win percentage and 19th for total victories.
The players are already in training and more ready than ever for a high-energy start to the season. The Huskies had to cancel spring practice last year because of the pandemic and were only able to play four games for safety reasons.
Washington's first game of the fall football season will take place at Husky Stadium on September 4th against the Montana Grizzlies. Tickets are on sale now, giving Husky fans the opportunity to return to the stadium to watch their team play live.
The new AstroTurf® field will be installed by Coast to Coast Turf, the company's certified distributor in the Pacific Northwestern.
