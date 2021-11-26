ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We Ball Sports, the football apparel e-commerce company that recently announced its partnership with Urban Edge Networks, will deeply discount football gear throughout the Black Friday weekend. The sale begins at midnight, Friday, November 26 at http://www.weballsports.com.
Deeply Discounted Football Gear
Football gear and apparel earmarked for discounts of up to 70 percent off are girdles, padded socks, streamer towels, arm sleeves, performance wear, visors, and more. The company has selected merchandise from the adult and youth categories, to place on sale.
"We have never discounted our merchandise this low," said Nehemiah Mitchell, co-founder We Ball Sports. "But We Ball Sports thought this upcoming weekend would be a perfect opportunity to connect shoppers with the lowest prices in the market while also making the football athlete in their home thrilled this holiday season."
Donating to Support Holiday Meals in East Oakland
The Black Friday sales follows the company's community turkey give-away in Oakland, California in collaboration with the City of Oakland's District 6 where We Ball Sports co-founder Brendan Royal, lives. "The event is one way we wanted to represent We Ball Sports's Oakland connection. "By donating $1,000 to this event the City of Oakland District 6 Councilmen Loren Taylor and the 100 Black Men of the Bay Area organization, we were very proud to participate in the Annual D6 Thanksgiving Turkey and Fixings distribution this week in East Oakland," said Royal who grew up in Oakland and who is a current resident. "Because of this program and our business success in 2021, We Ball Sports participated and enabled 550 participating East Oakland families to have meals they not otherwise have had."
We Ball Sports Well Positioned for 2022 Success
Weballsports.com, the most visited, privately-owned e-commerce football equipment business globally, has achieved 500,000 visitors recently. Their outstanding growth over the past couple of years and genuine relationship with the youth sports community have built a brand that has earned the trust of athletes nationwide.
Last month We Ball Sports announced its partnership with Urban Edge Networks, which owns HBCU League Pass. Urban Edge Networks is a news, sports, shopping, and entertainment network company in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of its missions is restoring the public's awareness of African Americans' contributions to the sport of baseball through collaboration with the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, and with various HBCU baseball teams. We Ball Sports will design baseball apparel in honor of Negro League Baseball for HBCU baseball teams.
"We Ball Sports is very excited about the variety of opportunities ahead of us in the athletic apparel space, especially where baseball and football are concerned," Mitchell said. "And, since the holidays are here, we wanted more than anything to give parents, athletes, coaching staff, and anyone else responsible for buying football equipment to be able to intercept some of the best online deals possible."
About We Ball Sports
We Ball Sports operates an e-commerce site specializing in trendsetting, high-quality football gear, and sports apparel at affordable price points to players of all ages worldwide. Learn more at weballsports.com.
