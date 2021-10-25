ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We Ball Sports, an e-commerce company specializing in high-quality football gear and apparel, today announced a retail merchandise partnership with Urban Edge Networks which owns Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) League Pass. We Ball Sports will become partners with HBCU League Pass's mission to reconnect HBCU baseball back to its negro baseball league legacy with branded integrated apparel.
"This is a significant partnership for us that shows the impact of the organic visibility and community we've built," said Nehemiah Mitchell, a co-founder of We Ball Sports. "HBCU League Pass is an outstanding partner that enables us to bring both of our communities together to further our reach and foster relationships between young athletes and the HBCU community."
Weballsports.com, which is the most visited, privately-owned e-commerce football equipment business globally, achieving 500,000 visitors by the end of July 2021, has built a brand that has earned the trust of athletes nationwide.
"Nehemiah Mitchell, Brendan Royal, and Darreon Herring have their fingers on the pulse of Gen-Z and cultural trends," said Hardy Pelt, Chief Financial Officer at Urban Edge Networks which owns HBCU League Pass. "Their amazing growth over the past couple of years and genuine relationship with the youth sports community made them an easy selection and the perfect partner to support HBCU baseball"
Urban Edge Networks, the owners of HBCU League Pass is a news, sports, shopping, and entertainment network company in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of its missions is restoring the public's awareness of African Americans' contributions to the sport of baseball through collaboration with the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, and with various HBCU baseball teams.
We Ball Sports co-founders Brendan Royal, Darreon Herring, and Nehemiah Mitchell, all former D1 football players under 30, are thrilled to partner with HBCU League Pass. They hope to accelerate the brand's growth by branching out into other sports and providing additional apparel and equipment in their catalog. The company also plans to partner with NFL athletes while increasing their philanthropic activities in the community.
Today's announcement follows heightened interest and investment into HBCU sports from professional athletes and entertainers. NBA point guard Stephen Curry announced his agreement to fund Howard University's golf program for six years. Deon Sanders and Percy "Master P" Miller, two retired professional athletes, also encourage nationally ranked high school players to attend HBCUs and join their athletic programs.
"The opportunity HBCU League Pass has provided us is significant, and we're set to deliver high quality and well-designed apparel in time for the HBCU's baseball season next spring," Mitchell added.
About We Ball Sports
We Ball Sports operates an e-commerce site specializing in trendsetting, high-quality football gear and sports apparel at affordable price points to players of all ages worldwide. Learn more at http://www.weballsports.com.
About Urban Edge Networks
Urban Edge Networks which owns HBCU League Pass is a news, sports, shopping, and entertainment network based in Roanoke, Texas. It is also the official streaming network partner for the Negro League Baseball Museum and HBCUs. Learn more at http://www.hbculeaguepass.com.
Media Contact
Lori Shepherd, 25SecondsPR, +1 5109674691, lori@25secondspr.com
SOURCE We Ball Sports