MANASSAS, Va, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you're working in the office, at home, in the air, or on the water, all boating enthusiasts can participate in Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day on Friday, May 20, 2022. This fun day is part of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.
"Bring the fun on Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day! No matter your age, this is a great opportunity to share with others your love for boating – and be entered for a chance to win a prize," said Yvonne Pentz, communications director of the National Safe Boating Council, a nonprofit dedicated to helping create a safe boating experience for all boaters and the lead organization of the Safe Boating Campaign.
Here's how to participate:
1. Wear a life jacket wherever you work
2. Snap a picture
3. Post the picture on social media with the hashtag #wearyourlifejacketatworkday
4. Tag the Safe Boating Campaign (@boatingcampaign)
Boaters will randomly be selected to win prizes from the Safe Boating Campaign throughout the day.
"Share about your favorite boating activity and why you boat responsibly with your family, friends, and colleagues on this day," said Pentz.
U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2020, and that 86 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.
There are many options for boaters when it comes to choosing a life jacket. When selecting a life jacket, a boater should check that it is U.S. Coast Guard approved, appropriate for the water activity, and fits properly.
National Safe Boating Week will take place following Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day from May 21-27, 2022. During this week, the Safe Boating Campaign will provide daily tips for boaters on social media. Follow the Safe Boating Campaign on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @boatingcampaign.
The Safe Boating Campaign is produced under a grant from the Sports Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The campaign offers a variety of free and paid resources to support local boating safety education efforts. Learn more at https://safeboatingcampaign.com/.
About the National Safe Boating Council
Established in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council is the foremost coalition for the advancement and promotion of safer boating through education, outreach, and training. For more information about NSBC programs and professional development opportunities, visit https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org/.
