BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WeatherTech, the leading manufacturer of premium automotive accessories, home and pet care products, will air a new 30-second commercial during the NBC broadcast of Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13. This year marks the ninth year WeatherTech will advertise during the Big Game.
WeatherTech created an action-packed adventure, introducing the WeatherTech Fit Crew. This "special ops unit" goes to extraordinary lengths to install the most popular WeatherTech products (WeatherTech FloorLiners, Cargo Liner, CupFone, and more), each designed, engineered and manufactured to fit perfectly. In a mere 30 seconds, this commercial proves once again that WeatherTech offers the ultimate American-made protection for your vehicle. The new spot is scheduled to run during the second quarter of the game.
"For our ninth year as a Super Bowl advertiser, we wanted to get back to our key product messages of quality, American-made vehicle protection products," David MacNeil, founder and CEO said. "With consumers finding some products hard to get due to supply issues, we wanted to reinforce the fact that our products are made proudly in America at our own production facilities in Bolingbrook, Illinois.
"Although the past year has been a challenge for some, we have prospered from using our local supply base to maintain production and even managed to open up a new WeatherTech retail store in Broomfield, Colorado."
The spot was produced by Pinnacle Advertising of Schaumburg, Illinois in concert with WeatherTech's marketing and media department.
WeatherTech Fit Crew Super Bowl Commercial 2022 – Link here
Super Bowl LVI will feature the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. It will kick off at 6:30 p.m. (ET), Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be televised on NBC.
About WeatherTech®
For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. Globally renowned for its laser-measured FloorLiner and innovative CupFone, the Bolingbook, Illinois headquartered company continues to push industry boundaries through superior design, engineering and international brand recognition. More information can be found at weathertech.com.
