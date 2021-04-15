PROVO, Utah, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While millions of basketball fans watched NCAA March Madness playoff games this past March, more than 7,500 schools and over 1 million students from around the nation competed in the bracket-style "March Math Madness" (MX3) contest sponsored by Utah-based edtech company Imagine Learning.
Schools in each US time zone (Eastern, Central, Mountain, Pacific) vied for "Imagine Nation Regional Finalist" spots, which are awarded to four schools in each time zone based on the average number of online Imagine Math lessons students passed. The finalist schools competed head-to-head in elimination rounds, fervently completing digital math lessons until the top math school in the nation was left standing. In the qualifying rounds, students across the country spent 6.1 million hours on the Imagine Math program and solved more than 517 million complex math problems.
This year's 2021 National MX3 Champion school is Buffalo Elementary School of Logan County, West Virginia, with 24,670 total math lessons passed. The runner-up MX3 school was Valley View Elementary School of Alvord Unified School District, California. Buffalo Elementary will host a school-wide awards assembly where they will be presented with the Imagine Math MX3 trophy and recognized for their top class and outstanding student effort.
"We feel honored and excited with this achievement. We are so proud of our students for the long hours of hard work they dedicated to this competition," said Penny Mullins, Principal of Buffalo Elementary. "The students, teachers, community, county, and state came together to support our school, and we are so thankful for their support. The students not only earned the Champion title, but they also gained the valuable experience of achieving a goal through personal hard work and determination. This is an experience that is now part of their work ethic and will assist them with goal setting and achievement throughout their lives."
Supporting Logan County Schools with a grant to purchase the Imagine Math program, Dr. Amelia Courts of the Education Alliance offered her congratulations. "The Education Alliance and I extend our congratulations to the students, teachers, and families at Buffalo Elementary and everyone in Logan County Schools," said Dr. Amelia Courts. "This national win is a tremendous achievement and shows what can be accomplished through great partnerships. The students' hard work and teacher dedication, combined with support from the community and from our funder, the American Electric Power Foundation, all led to this winning success."
Lisa Wise, Manager of Motivation at Imagine Learning, shared that the goal of the MX3 contest is to help get students excited about doing math. "For the past decade, the Imagine Math 'March Math Madness' competition has generated math excitement for millions of students across the country," explained Wise. "Each year, we see more students participating and higher levels of achievement. With continued weekly math practice during the school year, we see students increase their confidence and academic self-esteem with math."
About Imagine Learning
Imagine Learning is passionate about providing equity of access to learning for all students through teaching with technology. We are a leading educational technology company providing supplemental digital curriculum for PreK through 8th-grade students. Our adaptive suite of Literacy, Math, and Assessment solutions is powered by the Imagine Learning Language Advantage™; a theory of action that promotes rigorous and equitable development of language, enabling students to have deeper comprehension, engagement, and enjoyment of learning. Over 3 million students' nationwide benefit from Imagine Learning programs to accelerate their learning. Learn more at imaginelearning.com
