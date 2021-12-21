ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robling announced today that WiggleCRC, the leading online retailer of specialist cycling, running and swimming apparel accessories, has selected Robling's Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution to power insights-driven retailing at wiggle.com / chainreactioncycles.com.
With more than 2.2 million active customers in over 70 countries, the UK-based company is in the midst of a rapid international expansion fueled by the global consumer trend toward healthy living and the increased popularity of cycling.
Wiggle views data and intelligence as critical to its success in accelerating revenue growth and entering new markets, where it seeks to precision-target locales underserved by local retailers. As part of this effort, the company is actively replacing its homegrown and legacy operational systems with more flexible systems that comprise the MACH Alliance's best-of-breed strategy.
Seeking an analytics foundation that could unite data and generate powerful insights across all its best-of-breed systems and customer touchpoints, Wiggle chose Robling.
"Robling gives us the single, consolidated analytical view of our business to support growth and profitability across every aspect of our retail operations, along with the analytical agility to support our current and future business models," says Graham Joslin, Wiggle's CIO.
Robling's state-of-the-art, fully managed platform is built atop the Snowflake Data Cloud, leveraging all its industry-leading capabilities. With pre-built connectors to best-of-breed retail systems, Robling quickly and efficiently integrates retail data into a central analytical store. The system enables unified reporting and analytics across all business subject areas, from marketing and merchandising to eCommerce and supply chain.
Logic, Robling's premier system integrator partner, will lead the implementation. Wiggle will first deploy the Robling system's omni-demand and merchandising modules which enable retailers to gain a consolidated view of consumer demand and merchandise, resulting in increased sales, return on inventory investments and an elevated customer experience.
"It's rare that an established retail enterprise has the opportunity to do a clean-slate implementation of modern, best-of-breed systems across the board. We're delighted to be working with Wiggle as its analytical data foundation partner in this endeavor," said Jeff Buck, cofounder and CEO of Robling.
