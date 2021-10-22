DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wildhorn Outfitters, an outdoor technology company and a leading manufacturer and retailer of ski and snowboard accessories, is introducing a new helmet design for ski and snow sports. Highline is an evolution of Wildhorn's first helmet, the Drift, which has thousands of 5-star reviews and is part of the official US Ski Team supplier catalog.
The Highline design includes upgrades to nearly every feature and incorporates MIPS, the world's leading impact protection technology. MIPS is specially designed to help with rotational impacts. In addition to MIPS, other key features include: a new split shell design featuring both matte and gloss finishes, and lightweight construction with adjustable vents and fit system.
The Highline features upgraded materials in the ear pads while maintaining audio puck compatibility and passing all required certifications with flying colors.
"Highline takes a solid design, embraced by professional athletes and some of the top skiers in the world, and elevates it to the next level," Wildhorn CEO Mark Thomas said. "With every evolution and addition to our line-up, Wildhorn continues to establish itself as a serious snow sports brand to rival even some of the biggest names in the industry. We're excited to see Highline hit the mountains this season."
Wildhorn is an official supplier of the US SKI & SNOWBOARD team. These athletes push boundaries on a daily basis and Wildhorn follows their lead. Each Highline proudly bears the team's insignia, built to deliver modern ski helmet performance.
This new, high-end helmet retails for just $129. For more information on Highline and a full range of Wildhorn outdoor gear, visit http://www.wildhornoutfitters.com
About Wildhorn Outfitters:
Wildhorn Outfitters is an outdoor gear company that believes in making it easy for everyone to share outdoor experiences that celebrate life and strengthen connections. Each of the unique products is specially designed to help people make the most of their time outdoors with thoughtful design elements and durable quality. As an industry leader in technical and design expertise, Wildhorn assists in enhancing outdoor lifestyles everywhere.
