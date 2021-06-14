COCOA BEACH, Fla., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wildlife Watersports in Cocoa Beach, Florida is once again opening up Bioluminescent Kayak Tours. Each year thousands of tourists and locals alike travel to experience the tours. The tours offer a unique outdoor activity that lets kayakers experience the rare occurrence of bioluminescence.
Bioluminescence is the reaction of thousands of tiny dinoflagellates and other luminous sea life moving about through the water. As the water moves, the small creatures emit natural light in response, causing whorls and swirls of light beneath the surface of the water. It's often called a one-of-a-kind experience, and many guests return to view it every season. The tour season only lasts from June until early October, and most tours book out in advance.
There are only a few places across the entire globe with regular bioluminescence seasons, and the Banana River is one of them. Kayaking is one of the best ways to experience it, putting guests in direct contact with the natural phenomenon. Wildlife Watersports, among others, offer these tours all season long.
One customer had this to say about the experience: "Amazing bioluminescence tour! Very educated and informative tour guide. Very laid back and chill place. Highly recommend these guys!!" There are many similar reviews found online paying testament to the local attraction.
During the day, Wildlife Watersports offers Jet Ski, Pontoon Boat, and Kayak rentals. At night the location switches over to being the launch point for their evening kayak tours. Reservations can be made over the phone or online, and most book in advance to avoid overbooking.
