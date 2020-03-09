CHICAGO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co., EvoShield and Xenith have joined the 2020 Rivals Camp and Combine Series as official equipment partners, Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) announced today.
"In order to provide a first-rate experience for our athletes, RCX aims to work with sports brands who are leading the way in technology and innovation," said RCX President and GM and Rivals Camp Series GM Izell Reese. "As Rivals' new equipment partners, Wilson, EvoShield and Xenith will provide state-of-the-art gear and apparel to the country's best high school football players, enhancing the Rivals experience and allowing athletes to compete at their very best."
"Our passion for the game of football and arming players and coaches with the most innovative gear possible runs deeps," said Kevin Murphy, General Manager of Wilson Team Sports. "By partnering with RCX on the Rivals Camp and Combine Series, we have the ability to bring new performance evaluation and feedback capabilities to the country's elite high school football players and coaches – truly a new dimension that the sport has never seen. Additionally, our new technologies in our footballs and EvoShield protective gear are designed to take player performance to that next level and make the game more rewarding and enjoyable to play."
Under the partnership, Wilson will serve as the Official Football Partner of the 2020 Rivals Series, supplying footballs for use exclusively at all Rivals events.
Additionally, quarterbacks attending Rivals Camp Series will have the opportunity to test their skills through the Wilson Connected Football System. The technology utilizes an undetectable sensor embedded in the football to capture specific data like velocity, spin rate, spiral efficiency, and release time to analyze QB performance. This data can provide deeper insight into a QB's performance to enhance evaluations, skill development, arm health monitoring and play analysis.
Wilson-owned EvoShield will serve as Rivals' Exclusive Protective Equipment Partner. EvoShield, which makes custom-molded protective and performance gear using a proprietary technology called Gel-To-Shell™, will supply all gloves to athletes participating in the Rivals Camp Series.
EvoShield's Gel-To-Shell™ technology transforms from a soft gel-like material to a hard, protective shield in minutes, creating a custom mold that mirrors the shape of an athlete's body. The result is professional-grade protection without getting in the way of performance.
Wilson and EvoShield will sponsor the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in New Orleans June 18-20. The Five-Star Challenge is the premier showcase for top high school football players, bringing together the best 104 players in the country.
Xenith, an industry leader in football helmet technology and performance products, has also partnered with Rivals as the Official Protective Headgear Partner.
Athletes competing in Rivals Camps will be equipped with Xenith LOOP, the first ever purpose-built protective headgear designed specifically for the non-tackle athlete. Top-rated Xenith LOOP provides the most breathable, comfortable, and precise fit available, accommodating all head shapes and hairstyles without the need for a cap or chinstrap.
Fourteen Rivals Combines and 12 Rivals Camps will take place across the country in 2020. The series began in Miami on February 8 and will continue through May 2020 with stops in Orlando, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington (DC), Indianapolis, Nashville, Columbus, New Jersey and Chicago. Nashville and Indianapolis will be combine-only events.
The Rivals Camp Series attracts elite high school football players from across the U.S. and aims to improve athletes' skills, give them verified stats needed for college recruiting and increase their exposure to college football coaches. In 2019, the series of regional camps and NFL-style combines drew more than 18,000 athletes from across the U.S.
Combines are free and are open to all current high school football players; however, spots are limited. Student-athletes can register for the combine nearest them at rivalscampseries.com.
In addition to Official Operating Partner RCX, the Rivals Camp Series is made possible with support from college athletic recruiting network, Next College Student Athlete (NCSA).
Other 2020 Rivals Camp Series partners include Exclusive Hotel Reservations Provider, HotelPlanner.com, Official Sponsor of Testing Results, VKTRY Performance Insoles, Apparel Sponsor, Augusta Sportswear Brands, Official Merchandiser, Team IP and Official Hydration Provider, Gatorade.
ABOUT RIVALS
Powered by more than 300 writers, reporters and publishers at the local level, Rivals.com, a division of Yahoo Sports and owned by Verizon, is one of the most respected names in team-specific college sports coverage and one of the country's top authorities on college football and basketball recruiting. You can learn more about Rivals at Rivals.com.
ABOUT REIGNING CHAMPS EXPERIENCES (RCX)
Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) is the market leader in youth-sports events, partnering with leagues and sports-centric brands to engage youth athletes, families and fans in new, innovative and experiential ways.
Part of Reigning Champs LLC, RCX produces some of the country's premier youth sports events including NFL FLAG, Rivals Camps Series and Jr. NBA Global Championship.
Reigning Champs is committed to growing youth sports participation and creating a path to college for all students. In 2019, Reigning Champs' family of businesses donated $23 million in services to deserving student-athletes and families. Each year, Reigning Champs' innovative platforms support over 2 million athletes across 34 different sports. For more information, visit reigningchamps.com.
ABOUT WILSON SPORTING GOODS CO.
Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is one of the world's leading manufacturer of high performance sports equipment, apparel, bags, and accessories. In football, the Company invents, designs and partners to create consumer-driven, best-in-class products that push sports equipment into new territories. Wilson provides the Official Connected Football and Official Game Football of the National Football League. The Company also provides the Official Football of the College Football Playoff and is the preferred equipment partner of 40 high school state athletic association state championship programs. Please visit wilson.com for more information.
ABOUT EVOSHIELD
EvoShield is a leading sports protective brand that elite athletes look to for ultimate protection and comfort. EvoShield protects more than 150 professional and collegiate programs across baseball, softball, lacrosse, football, hockey, and other sports, and serves as the Official Protective Gear Supplier of Major League Baseball® and an official partner of the National Lacrosse League. The brand's proprietary Gel-To-Shell™ technology has created a new standard in protective gear, making bulky and restrictive foam or plastic padding a thing of the past. EvoShield's form-fitting, breathable shields enable free athletic movements while maintaining strong protection. EvoShield is part of the Wilson Sporting Goods Co.'s family of brands. For more information, please visit evoshield.com.
ABOUT XENITH
Xenith creates top-rated football helmets, non-tackle headgear, equipment, and apparel designed to elevate the athlete's pursuit. Their athlete-first design approach is backed by rigorous science, engineering, and innovation which transcends laboratory testing to address on-field needs. Xenith outfits the athlete from head to ankle in a suite of performance products for playing, training, and living.
All Xenith helmets are Five-Star rated on the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System, and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results. Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets, shoulder pads, and gear available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. Xenith's training and compression apparel give athletes the extra edge they demand to take their game to the next level.
Xenith sees football as a force for good in the community, and executes this vision with passion, purpose, and pride. For more information, please visit xenith.com.
ABOUT NEXT COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE (NCSA)
Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. Part of Reigning Champs LLC, NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships, connecting hundreds of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 34 sports each year.
NCSA is the preferred and trusted recruiting partner for several national governing bodies including USA Baseball, USA Water Polo, United States Tennis Association (USTA), US Lacrosse, USA Wrestling, USA Field Hockey, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball and US Youth Soccer. Learn more about NCSA at ncsasports.org.
