NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get the Look: Lotto, Italy's leading sportswear brand teams up with Italy's leading man of tennis, Matteo Berrettini for his effortless style at the US Open.
Lotto Sport Italia is an Italian footwear and sportswear manufacturing company based at Trevignano near Venice, in the heart of the Italian Sport System District. The company has long blended Italian sport design with specialized sport expertise, in a diversified portfolio of products. During the years Lotto has become synonymous with quality, endurance, and self-expression, always being anchored to sport. Larger-than-life legends like champions such as John Newcombe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Ruud Gullit, Andriy Shevchenko and many others have been wearing Lotto. Today, the company continues its success story with international sponsorships and partnerships with some of the best talent in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.lotto.it.
