JERUSALEM, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study into public attitudes around travel and leisure following COVID-19 revealed that the public is anxious to return to travel. The survey of consumers from over 50 countries revealed that the majority of them expect to be taking domestic trips and even international ones within about a year. However, most people are looking for reassurance from destinations that their safety is being taken seriously. Only 10% of people have been put off air-travel in the long-term.
The survey showed an increased public desire for large outdoor travel locations such as national parks, historical sites, and beaches. There was a corollary reluctance around traditional indoor destinations such as museums as well as certain, often crowded, outdoor spaces such as zoos and theme parks.
The majority of people surveyed indicated that they expected destinations to implement specific measures to protect the public from virus transmission such as strict hygiene standards, crowd control measures, adding hand sanitizer stations, and enforcing social distancing.
The study, however, offers cause for optimism that, despite the collapse of the travel and leisure industry, there is reason to believe that travelers will return and the industry can adapt to the new situation. The data collected by the study provides travel destinations and attractions with important data about the public's expectations and attitudes that can help to guide them in planning their reopening strategies and reassuring the public that it is safe to visit.
The survey was conducted by the SMART Tourism company WishTrip.
