After more than thirty years, women will once again compete in the most-watched bike race in the world. The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is set to begin on the final day of the men's race, with Human Powered Health, one of three American teams invited to compete, sending a roster of women racers that includes Olympic medalist Lily Williams.
Human Powered Health™, an international men's and women's road racing team with a unique mission to help people attain better health, is one of three American teams sending professional women cyclists to a race that it had its sights on for more than a decade.
"We've been racing our men's and women's teams all over the world for years, and we waited for this moment to compete at the Tour de France," says Human Powered Health Managing Director Charles Aaron. "We wanted our maiden voyage at the biggest bike race in the world to be with our women's team. It is something we are very proud of."
This year's racecourse is covers more than 600 miles (1000 + km) in eight stages over as many days, culminating on July 31, 2022 in the Vosges Mountains.
The last official Tour de France for women was held in 1989. While numerous women's racing events in France have taken place over the years, there has been nothing of this magnitude in more than three decades.
Marianne Martin, the first woman to win the Tour de France Femmes at its inaugural race in 1984, is thrilled to support the Human Powered Health team and see the reinstatement of this monumental competition.
"I've waited decades to see them bring this opportunity for women's cycling back to the world stage. This is going to be a real game changer," says Martin. "Having a race like this for women to aspire to creates a whole new mindset, and a women's event will bring expanded awareness to the sport for women everywhere."
The Human Powered Health team includes Olympic cycling medal winner Lily Williams and final rider selections will be made in the coming weeks to fill the roster of women to fill the roster of women cyclists.
