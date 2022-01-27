GENEVA, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA), known for their elite men's post-grad and high school basketball programs and camps, is excited to announce that they will be introducing a women's basketball program to their sports offerings starting in the 2022-23 school year.
"With SPIRE hosting the Aurora Games and cultivating female empowerment and participation within sports, both on the court and within the coaching community, it makes natural sense for SPIRE to expand the basketball offering to include a women's team," said Dr. Katherine Reedy, SPIRE Dean of Academics. "I am thrilled to see a women's basketball team, especially as women's basketball at the collegiate and professional level is gaining momentum and receiving increased press coverage. Putting an equal emphasis on women's opportunities on campus continues to promote SPIRE as a leading academic and athletic facility with a commitment to developing all athletes and supporting them to their 'what's next.'"
SPIRE is one of the world's most comprehensive academic and athletic facilities in the world, with its existing core sports programs, including basketball, swimming, track & field, esports, and wrestling (plus lacrosse in 2022-23) offered on a state-of-the-art campus in northeast Ohio. The facilities include more than 750,000 square feet of space to train and compete on a 500-acre campus. For SPIRE, expanding its basketball programs to include a women's program was the next logical step for a school with unparalleled athletic success.
"New management at SPIRE is committed to maximizing our academic, training, and development opportunities for female athletes. That's why we're launching a women's basketball academy for high school and post-grad athletes in Sept. 2022," explains Ted Meekma, SPIRE Co-Managing Director. "We have extensive experience in the sport, a fantastic basketball facility, and performance training center/coaching staff that's second-to-none."
SPIRE's women's basketball program will include training/development academy programs that will offer HS and PG competitions, as well an annual schedule of clinics, camps, leagues, tournaments, and special events. The program will follow the successful 12-month, multi-program business model that other SPIRE sports are featuring.
"We are extremely excited about adding a women's team to our basketball program," explains SPIRE Director of Basketball, Jeff Javorek. "Our goal will be to provide women with the same opportunity as men in the prep academy basketball space. We want to offer women from all over the country and world an opportunity to come train extensively in the areas of basketball, mental skills, performance and professional development in order to best prepare them for the next level. Our team will also travel across the country to maximize their exposure to college coaches. We believe this will be a very successful program and addition to the SPIRE Family."
Ted Meekma observes, "Our college-prep academic curriculum and college planning and placement services are superb. All we need now is the right Head Coach to lead this program. So our national search for this uniquely talented and experienced individual starts today!"
SPIRE will be accepting applications for the women's basketball program starting in March 2022. Those interested in learning more about SPIRE can visit https://www.spireinstitute.org/academy/academy-basketball/ or submit their application at https://www.spireinstitute.org/about-us/careers/.
Stay tuned shortly for more details on this new program and its soon-to-be-named Head Coach. But rest assured, SPIRE's women's teams will be building rosters of domestic and international talent to compete against some of the best teams across the country.
About SPIRE
SPIRE Institute & Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills, and career development experience located within a world-class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post-grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, wrestling, and lacrosse (in 2022-23).
