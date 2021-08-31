LAKE WALES, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DGM Racing out of Lake Wales, Florida is excited to welcome WORKPRO® Tools as a primary sponsor of the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Josh Williams.
WORKPRO® is expanding its NASCAR presence in a big way as the exclusive and official tool provider of NASCAR Xfinity Series team, DGM Racing, for the remainder of 2021. All parties involved are thrilled to join forces and are looking forward to a great partnership moving forward.
DGM Racing embodies the professionalism that represents a quality tool brand like WORKPRO®. Team owner, Mario Gosselin, explained his take on the new partnership by reiterating the need for reliable tools. "WORKPRO tools are known for quality and durability -- two things that are a necessity when it comes to building these race cars," said Gosselin. "We've taken a close look at what WORKPRO® delivers, and we're confident they'll serve us as well trackside as they do for those at home who need a job done right. Our mechanics are ecstatic to have these great tools heading into the home-stretch of our 2021 season."
"There is no harder working group of folks that can benefit from having quality tools at our disposal. Between the shop everyday, on the road or at our homes WORKPRO is a perfect fit for our DGM family" Josh Williams, Driver of the No. 92 Twitter @josh6williams, Instagram @josh6williams and Facebook @JWMotorsports.
"We're ecstatic about our new partnership with DGM Racing and driver Josh Williams," said Li Feng, Senior Vice President of Great Star Industrial USA, LLC. "We look forward to building our relationship as the primary sponsor of the No. 92 Xfinity car for six races throughout September and October. In addition, we are thrilled to announce our title as Official Tool Provider of DGM Racing. Through supplying the team with a variety of hand and power tools for the garage and the road we hope to supplement their gear towards a successful season."
WORKPRO® Tools 2021 racing lineup:
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway - September 4, 2021
Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway - September 11, 2021
Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway - September 17, 2021
Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course - October 9, 2021
Andy's Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway - October 16, 2021
Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway - October 23, 2021
About WORKPRO® Tools - Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools delivers a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools, and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves.
*For more detailed info visit http://www.workproracing.com
About DGM Racing - Driven by pure passion and love for everything racing, DGM Racing is a family-owned and operated business, headquartered in Lake Wales, FL. Since 1990, Mario Gosselin and his wife, Michelle, have worked tirelessly to elevate DGM Racing and grow the organization each year. What started as a local hobby on the weekends in Hialeah, Florida, has grown into a powerhouse organization fielding four NASCAR Xfinity Series cars No. 36, 90, 91 and 92. Going into the 2021 season, the team has more than 110 top-20 finishes and a renewed inspiration after having two Top-20 finishes in the 2020 championship standings. For additional information, news and the latest updates, connect with DGM Racing on Facebook (DGM Racing), Twitter (@dgm_racing_) or Instagram (@dgm_racing_).
About American Media Group (AMG) - Located in Tampa, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at https://amgsport.com/
