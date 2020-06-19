DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Betting Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sports betting market is poised to grow by USD 144.44 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing commercialization of sports events. In addition, legalization of sports betting is anticipated to boost the growth of the global sports betting market as well.
The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global sports betting market, including 888 Holdings Plc, bet365, Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc and William Hill Plc.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform placement
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 888 Holdings Plc
- bet365
- Churchill Downs Inc.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- GVC Holdings Plc
- Kindred Group Plc
- Sportech Plc
- The Stars Group Inc.
- Webis Holdings Plc
- William Hill Plc
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brjm6m
