ISELIN, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The free-to-enter sweepstakes have been a strong fan-favorite on the site, attracting participants looking to put their prediction skills to the test.

WSN frequently runs such free-to-enter contests, covering most of the major sports in the US. An Alabama couple who participated in the NFL contest late last year saw an odds-defying victory, at .001% likelihood.

The WSN MLB Sweepstakes is a weekly event all season long. The first installment carries a prize of $600 covering the following games:

  • White Sox vs Cardinals, Tue, 25th - 8:10 PM ET
  • Astros vs Dodgers, Wed, 26th - 7:40 PM ET
  • Tigers vs Indians, Thur, 27th - 1:10 PM ET
  • Dodgers vs Giants, Fri, 28th - 10:10 PM ET
  • Mets vs Braves, Sat, 29th - 7:15 PM ET
  • Mariners vs Rangers, Sat, 29th - 10:10 PM ET
  • Red Sox vs Marlins, Sun, 30th - 1:10 PM ET

Press Contact:

Gustave Seeberg - Outreach Manager

gustave.seeberg@wsn.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-sports-network-announces-weekly-mlb-sweepstakes-301296352.html

SOURCE World Sports Network

