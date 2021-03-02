ISELIN, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of March 1, 2021, WSN is finally able to provide a suite of sports betting services to residents of Virginia.

WSN has expanded its operations significantly since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was deemed unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court in May 2018.

This latest authorization comes at an exciting time for those residents in Virginia, with a number of sports betting platforms having been authorized since the state officially opened its doors for business in January 2021.

Since then, WSN has gone on to secure various types of regulatory approval in a total of 11 states. WSN is focused on delivering sports news coverage, match statistics, and the various tools needed by fans to stay informed and up to date on all the latest developments in their sport of choice.

Press contact:

Gustave Seeberg

gustave.seeberg@wsn.com

+4526608652

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-sports-network-the-latest-to-secure-vendor-registration-license-in-virginia-301238778.html

SOURCE World Sports Network

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.