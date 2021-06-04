ATLANTA, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorthPoint Corporation has formed a data partnership with Sterling Sports Auctions of Alexandria, Minn.
Owned and operated by longtime hobbyist and former card shop owner Lee Behrens, the Sterling Sports Auctions team has been in the sports card industry since 1980. Sterling was founded to keep the small, novice collector and the higher-end collector in touch with each other in a safe buying-and-selling environment. They tailor the buying, consignment, and selling process to each collector, and specialize in breaking down graded sets and larger graded lots to help maximize realized prices for the consignor.
Nearly 50,000 results from Sterling Sports' auctions are now available in WorthPoint's Price Guide, including a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Card No. 311, which sold for more than $41,000 in March, a 1915 Ty Cobb Cracker Jack card that realized $10,500, and a Fleer 1986 Michael Jordan rookie card purchased for $9,000.
"I first learned of WorthPoint while searching online for sports card pricing," said Behrens. "Adding our results to the site will deliver better exposure for our company and will help more collectors discover the items we sell."
"Sports cards and memorabilia continue to be really popular with WorthPoint subscribers," said Will Seippel, WorthPoint founder and CEO. "As a lifelong collector of baseball memorabilia myself, I understand how fun this category is and how nuanced the sales process is. We can never have too much information to offer these collectors."
Sterling Sports Auctions is accepting bids for their June 10-24 auction, and consignments for their July 22 to August 5 auction. For more information, visit SterlingSportsAuctions.com.
WorthPoint partners with a diverse group of online marketplaces and traditional auction houses to provide archived sales data for art, antiques, luxury, vintage, and collectible items.
About WorthPoint Corporation: WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art, and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery for identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, and symbols (M.A.P.S.), and a digital Library with nearly 1,000 books on collectible topics. Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 540 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta and has subscribers on six continents.
