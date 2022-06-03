ICON EV's brand new Super Store in Panama City Beach is excited to kick off summer by giving you a chance to win an ICON i40L! Stop by the ICON tent for your chance to win!
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panama City Beach… are you ready for the highly anticipated Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam?
The 10th annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is happening June 2nd-5th at Frank Brown Park, and is proudly sponsored by ICON Electric Vehicles' brand new Super Store in Panama City Beach.
The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam has been bringing you the freshest sounds in country music and this year is no exception. You won't want to miss this thrilling four-day country music festival which boasts one of the most impressive line-ups to date!
Award winning headliners at this year's festival include Florida Georgia Line, Brooks & Dunn, Old Dominion, and Brett Young. Additional acts include Mitchell Tenpenny, Gary Allen, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis, Maddie & Tae, Randy Rogers Band, Frankie Ballard, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Rich, Darryl Worley, Corey Smith, Ryan Griffin, Steve Moakler, Elvie Shane, Tigirlily, Nate Barnes, Confederate Railroad, Presley & Taylor, Chandler Flint, and many more!
Plus, when you come for your favorite artists, you might just get a first look at the next big up-and-coming superstar. In addition to established entertainers, the Gulf Coast Jam sponsors the Pepsi Southern Original Contest, where new country and southern rock artists submit their best work, and then compete for a chance to perform at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.
Feeling lucky? ICON EV is giving away tons of prizes, and you can even learn how to register for your chance to win a FREE four-seater lifted ICON i40 golf cart! Simply visit the ICON EV tent located at the front entrance to join in on the fun.
"We wanted to make sure that our tent had that WOW factor, which is why we decided to kick off our ICONIC golf cart giveaway at the show," said ICON founder Roy Williams.
In case you can't make it to this year's festival, make sure to Click Here for your chance to enter to win this incredible ICON i40L. Plus, make sure to follow ICON Electric Vehicles on Facebook and Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube Channel for your chance to be the first to know about incredible future giveaways as well. No purchase is ever necessary to play along.
While in town, make sure to stop by ICON Electric Vehicles' Super Store showcasing 4,200 SF of the most incredible selection of ICON golf carts for sale, at 13800 Panama City Beach Pkwy, suite 114, Panama City Beach, FL 32407.
About ICON EV
Founded in 2017, ICON EV has quickly become the 4th largest and fastest growing manufacturer of low speed vehicles in the United States. ICON is currently manufacturing and distributing more than 4,000 golf carts per month through more than (200) Authorized Premier Retailers. State-of-the-art production facilities in Tampa, FL, Sarasota, FL, Dallas, TX, Huntersville, NC, Phoenix, AZ & the upcoming Scottsdale, AZ locations support ICON EV's dealer network nationwide. For more information log on to IconEV.com.
