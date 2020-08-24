OSLO, Norway, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network announces that they will begin operations in Illinois to promote DraftKings and BetRivers Sportsbooks. 

"WSN's new focus on Illinois sportsbooks and the sporting teams that call the state home will be a big boon to midwest sports fans." - Ioana Romanasu, Editor at WSN.com.

WSN's announcement follows the sportsbook's move earlier this month to open operations in the Land of Lincoln. DraftKings is one of the largest sportsbooks in the United States and serves as a bellwether for other sportsbooks looking to capitalize on the ongoing legalization of sports betting state by state.

Illinois legalized sports betting in 2019 with the first sports wager being placed on March 9, 2020, with BetRivers being the sportsbook to take the wager. 

