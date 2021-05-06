DESTIN, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) delivers two action-packed professional mixed martial arts events on May 28 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA — XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2.
XFC 44 features the highly anticipated return of Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath against Jose "El Teco" Quinonez in the Main Event, the thrilling Semifinal Rounds of XFC's Lightweight and Welterweight Tournament, and much more.
YoungGuns 2 will feature the next generation of MMA superstars, including several winners from YoungGuns 1 returning to the Hexagon to make another statement on the XFC's global platform.
XFC 44
May 28 | Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA | FOX Deportes/FOX Sports 2
Andre Soukhamthath (14-8) vs. Jose Quinonez (8-5)
Bantamweight Main Event
Kurt Holobaugh (18-7) vs. Jose Verdugo (19-9)
XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal
Tom O'Connor (9-1) vs. Damonte Robinson (6-1-1)
XFC Lightweight Tournament Semifinal
LaRue Burley (10-4) vs. Carson Hardman (9-2)
XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal
Ryan Dickson (11-5) vs. Bobby Nash (10-4)
XFC Welterweight Tournament Semifinal
Chris Barnett (21-6) vs. Brett Martin (9-1)
Heavyweight Feature Bout
Austin Bashi (3-0) vs. Emanuel Pugh (pro debut)
Bantamweight Feature Bout
YoungGuns 2
May 28 | Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA | FOX Sports 2
Tyrell Hill vs. Darnell White
YoungGuns Bantamweight Bout
Luis Navarro vs. Tyson Miller
YoungGuns Welterweight Bout
Davi Young vs. Jake Kozorosky
YoungGuns Lightweight Bout
Cody Linne vs. Datrelle Kozeluh
YoungGuns Flyweight Bout
James Bennett vs. Boston Salmon
YoungGuns Featherweight Bout
Ygor Gorbachev vs. Juan Roman
YoungGuns Lightweight Bout
Atty Belanger vs. Autumn Newcomb
YoungGuns Flyweight Bout
XFC President Myron Molotky: "We're very excited to deliver two action-packed events on May 28 at Wells Fargo Arena. XFC 44 features all of the biggest stars in the XFC ecosystem, and YoungGuns2 is loaded with the next generation of combat sports superstars, all hungry to prove they belong in the Hexagon. These back-to-back events are going to be two of the biggest cards in XFC history, and we couldn't be more excited to deliver them both on the same night."
XFC CEO Steve Smith: "We're extremely excited to deliver combat sports fans around the world two amazing events on the same night. XFC 44 perfectly showcases the thrilling current state of the XFC, and YoungGuns2 will give us a glimpse at the next generation of XFC superstars."
About XFC
Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.
Media Contact:
Ed Kapp
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtreme-fighting-championships-delivers-two-epic-professional-mma-showcases-on-may-28-at-wells-fargo-arena-in-des-moines-ia-301285322.html
SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships