BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YBell Fitness, the multi-award-winning brand for patented, 4-in-1, fitness training tools, launches the YBell Arc Series and the YBell Pro Series, complementing the original YBell Neo line with lighter and heavier weights. The YBell Arc Series comes in a range of 2.4 / 1.1kg to 5.5 lb / 2.4kg, perfect for barre, pilates, cycling, boot camps and other low impact exercise types. The YBell Pro Series launches with 31 lb / 14kg to 44 lb / 20 kg weights, designed for strength and conditioning, HIIT, intense workout classes and home gyms.
"In striving to achieve our goal of making one piece of equipment for every body, we know it's important to provide great fitness solutions, to listen to users and to continue to make even better products," said Mark Livingston, Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing at YBell Fitness. "Excited customers asked us: Can you go heavier? Can you go lighter? Can you give us more? So we listened and acted."
Created by veteran Australian fitness trainer Aaron "Az" Laurence and professional industrial designer Michael "Hop" Hoppe, the patented YBell is a 4-in-1 fitness solution that combines a kettlebell, dumbbell, dual grip medicine ball and push-up stand in one piece of equipment. The existing YBell Neo ranges from 10 lb / 4.5kg to 27 lb / 12kg.
The YBell Arc Series is ideal for beginners or anyone who prefers lighter weights. These versatile tools can be used for functional exercises in any club or studio setting for individuals and group exercise classes and in-home gyms. The Arc Series is built with the same award-winning design as the YBell Neo, compact and neoprene-coated for a non-slip, comfortable grip. Easy to transport and store, the non-rusting products are made for indoor or outdoor use. The Arc Plus at 7 lb / 3.2 kg will be released in Q2 2022.
Built for fitness enthusiasts and elite lifters, the YBell Pro Series includes highly durable units designed for intense workouts in commercial or in-home settings. The YBell Pros comprise a heavy-duty, cast-iron frame and feature customized high-elasticity powder coating and a special finish for grip comfort and security. Like all YBells, the Pro Series also is portable, simple to store and suitable for indoor or outdoor training sessions.
The Pro Series forms the foundation for an expanded commercial product line in Q2, with 10 lb / 4.5 kg, 14 lb / 6 kg, 18.5 lb / 8 kg, 22.5 lb / 10 kg, and 27 lb / 12 kg weights.
The Arc Series and Pro Series can be ordered directly from http://www.ybellfitness.com and through select U.S. dealers and retailers, along with global distributors listed at http://www.ybellfitness.com/global-distributors.
About YBell Fitness
YBell Fitness provides handheld 4-in-1 exercise products, education programs, and content that allow users to perform more functional exercises, with less equipment, more economically. The YBell replaces the need for several pieces of equipment with one multi-purpose tool that does it all. Easy to use, the YBell is accessible for everyone from elite sporting teams and trainers to home exercisers. Education and programming include online introductory workshops, coaching courses, and master trainer certifications, with exercise content available online and via the YBell App. With global HQ in Sydney, Australia; and offices in Beverly Hills, California; and Eindhoven, The Netherlands, the company sells its award-winning design, patented, and patent-pending products direct-to-consumer and via international distributors covering 55 countries, U.S. dealers, and regional retailers. YBell® is a registered trademark of YBell Group Pty Limited in the United States and other countries.
