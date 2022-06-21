MatrixPoint will direct strategic media consulting, including digital marketing and analytics.
IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MatrixPoint Consulting, a data-centric consulting firm specializing in marketing and media strategy, has been selected as the media firm for YBell Fitness, the inventor of the world's premier 4-in-1 fitness equipment solution, the YBell®, a patented combination of a dumbbell, kettlebell, dual-grip med ball, and push-up stand in a single versatile unit.
MatrixPoint will provide strategy, digital marketing, and analytics to promote YBell Fitness' brand, innovative products, and product launches to fitness industry businesses, consumers, and fitness enthusiasts of all ages, showcasing the company's collection of compact and portable all-in-one fitness equipment designed for effective workouts, anytime, anywhere.
YBell Fitness equipment originated as a group exercise training tool at Bondi Beach in Australia and has expanded to more than 55 countries. Winning multiple awards from top national men's and women's health magazines, the YBell was designed to make fitness easier and more accessible for every body.
"We are excited to partner with YBell Fitness to support the brand's vision and innovate new strategies and technologies to drive the business forward," said Eran Goren, MatrixPoint founder and managing partner. "YBell Fitness is one of the most innovative developments across the fitness industry recently and is a gamechanger for conventional training equipment."
Adds Mark Livingston, YBell's Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Marketing, "MatrixPoint is the right partner for us to drive growth and expansion in a complex and changing business, consumer, and media marketplace. We wanted a creative firm that could match our innovation through their team of experts and advanced data tools and technology, which made them the obvious choice.''
The YBell Fitness business will be managed from the MatrixPoint offices in Irvine, CA.
About MatrixPoint
MatrixPoint Consulting is a data-centric consulting firm that specializes in marketing and media strategy, data privacy compliance, and analytics. MatrixPoint improves companies' business processes, relationships with customers, and ultimately, bottom lines.
About YBell Fitness
YBell Fitness provides handheld 4-in-1 exercise products, education programs, and content that allow users to perform more functional exercises, with less equipment, more economically. The YBell replaces the need for several pieces of equipment with one multi-purpose tool that does it all. Easy to use, the YBell is accessible for everyone from elite sporting teams and trainers to home exercisers. Education and programming include online introductory workshops, coaching courses, and master trainer certifications, with exercise content available online and via the YBell App. With global HQ in Sydney, Australia; and offices in Beverly Hills, California; and Eindhoven, The Netherlands, the company sells its award-winning design, patented, and patent-pending products direct-to-consumer and via international distributors in over 55 countries, U.S. dealers, and regional retailers. YBell® is a registered trademark of YBell Group Pty Limited in the United States and other countries.
####
For more information, contact Carrie Ward, PR/Marketing for MatrixPoint, at CWard@theusim.com
Media Contact
Carrie Ward, MatrixPoint, 5082086374, cward@theusim.com
SOURCE MatrixPoint