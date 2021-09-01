ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of Derek Jeter's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in nearby Cooperstown, YBR Casino & Sports Book will host a special "Hall of Fame Induction Day" at The Lounge with Caesars Sports, the largest sports book in New York, on September 8, 2021. YBR's Hall of Fame Induction Day will recognize the #2 jersey Jeter made synonymous with greatness and his overall contributions to the sport with special promotions, a social media fan contest and a Derek Jeter and NYY themed Sports Trivia Night.
YBR's Hall of Fame Induction Day at The Lounge with Caesars Sports: Wed, Sept. 8th
- $2 discount on appetizers;
- $2 draft beers;
- 2-Leg Pinstripes Parlay Promotion: guests who wager a 2-leg parlay on the September 8th NYY game will be entered to win a YBR Fan Cave experience;
- Jeter and NYY themed Sports Trivia Night, beginning at 6:00 p.m.;
- 2-for-1 Offers: Receive two hours for the price of one at The Lanes ($30 savings) and Topgolf Swing Suite ($50 savings).
Additionally, YBR will host a "Thanks for Making Me a NYY Fan" social media contest. Guests are encouraged to participate by taking photos at the entrance of YBR's sports book touching a sign of the famous Joe DiMaggio quote, "I want to thank the Good Lord for making me a Yankee" and posting it to Facebook or Instagram. Two winners will be randomly selected to win a Fan Cave at The Lounge with Caesars Sports for an upcoming game.
The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. EST on the MLB Network, and will be played on all screens in the YBR sports book.
About YBR Casino & Sports Book
Owned by the Oneida Indian Nation, YBR Casino & Sports Book is a $30 million, smoke-free, 80,000 square foot gaming and entertainment venue located in Upstate New York in the Village of Chittenango. Recently remodeled, YBR Casino & Sports Book's all-new gaming floor features nearly 500 slot machines, an assortment of table games, The Lounge with Caesars Sports, the largest sports book in New York, Topgolf Swing Suite, The Lanes, a six-lane luxury bowling center, and several casual restaurants and bars, including hand-tossed pizza, wings and Italian classics at Wicked Good Pizza and a fierce selection of brews and live weekend entertainment at Heart and Courage Saloon.
