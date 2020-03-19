CHICAGO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 1844, the Y has been there to help communities through whatever challenge they were facing. Through the Great Depression, wars and natural disasters, the Y has been there. And while COVID-19, is a challenge unlike any other, the Y is still there, working to provide services and community, even as YMCAs throughout the country have had to temporarily close their doors. A new, online community program—YMCA 360—allows participants to stay connected and active, even when they can't visit the Y. The program will be accessible to both YMCA members as well as the general public for the foreseeable future.
The free on-demand programs available on YMCA360.org include some of the Y's most popular group exercise classes like Boot Camp, Barre, Yoga and low impact programs for seniors. Each class is led by a YMCA instructor and reflects the same great programming people already expect from the Y – except these classes will be from the comfort of their own homes! The Y plans to release more exercise classes for adults as well as youth activities and classes throughout March and April.
The new program began through the Greater Wichita YMCA and is now being supported by multiple Ys including: the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties, the Greater Houston YMCA, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, and YMCA Twin Cities.
"As the community learns the importance of social distancing, and more and more people people are impacted by school and business closures, the Y recognizes the need for healthy living and youth development programs that can be accessed anywhere," said Ronn McMahon, President and CEO of the Greater Wichita YMCA. "Shifting to offer classes online through YMCA 360 felt like the best way to continue to live out our mission to strengthen communities."
YMCA 360 was designed to help individual exercisers and families engage with the YMCA virtually from the comfort of home. More than a dozen classes are already available, with more to be released in the coming weeks including art classes and activities for youth and families.
"For more than 175 years, the Y has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of communities," said Kevin Washington, President and CEO of YMCA of the USA. "COVID-19 has presented our country with unprecedented challenges, and YMCA 360 is one way we are responding to help people of all ages stay active and engaged."
Learn more about YMCA 360 classes and enjoy 24/7 access to on-demand programs at ymca360.org.
