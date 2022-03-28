Leading multi-sport enrichment franchisor will impact its newest franchise business, Little Rookies Baseball, through content and clinics that positively impact young players and the future growth of the sport
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Youth Athletes United, the 291-unit multi-brand youth sports franchisor behind Little Rookies Baseball, Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, TGA Premier Sports, and JumpBunch, announces a new partnership with former Major League Baseball All-Star Ben Grieve.
As a brand ambassador, Grieve will help to impact Little Rookies Baseball, Amazing Athletes, and JumpBunch franchisees through local programming, clinics, and sharing his baseball knowledge -- creating a pathway for kids to be more active and healthier while developing a long-lasting passion for America's pastime. He will also inspire young athletes by showing them that they can achieve their dreams, while teaching them sportsmanship and how to become better people through playing sports.
"Growing up, sports has always had a significant impact on my life and was the foundation for the person I became through the life skills and sportsmanship that was instilled in me," says Grieve. "I could also see how sports impacted my childhood friend Adam Geisler, CEO of Youth Athletes United. To join forces with him, give back to youth, and inspire kids through my experiences in sports and baseball is very rewarding."
Grieve was the 2nd overall pick in the 1994 MLB draft by the Oakland A's. Along with his father Tom, they became the first father-son combination to ever be selected in the first round. Tom was drafted in 1966 and played nine MLB seasons and is currently a broadcaster for the Texas Rangers. Ben would finish his rookie season in 1997 as an AL All-Star, AL Rookie of the Year, and MLB Players Choice AL Outstanding Rookie. In 2001, Ben led the Tampa Bay Rays in games played, hits, and doubles. Throughout his eight-year MLB career, he had 864 hits, 492 RBIs, and 118 home runs with a career high batting average of .312.
Geisler expressed his excitement to partner with his former high school classmate at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. "We're so excited to have Ben join our team," says Geisler. "Having been around him since we were young and watching his career as a professional athlete and the role model he is for kids, this is the perfect partnership for our multi-brand platforms, franchise owners, and families. Our mission is to impact kids at the bottom of the funnel by being their first sport experience, and in doing so we have a big opportunity - and more importantly, a responsibility - to provide programming that truly impacts these kids in a positive way."
Youth Athletes United will further leverage the partnership with Grieve via social media, digital class content, local franchise clinics, and personal appearances through local franchisee activation. He will play a role in co-branding clinics and classes for Little Rookies Baseball to encourage more young players to pick up the sport. This will include an upcoming free trial class event in San Diego.
About Little Rookies Baseball
Little Rookies Baseball uses America's pastime to positively impact children and support their physical and personal development, while creating a foundation for success and growing baseball. The youth sports franchise is the first step in a child's journey through baseball, introducing kids to the fundamentals of hitting, throwing, catching, fielding and running with proper technique through games and exercises in a fun, non-competitive environment.
Beyond establishing a foundation for proper baseball techniques, Little Rookies Baseball is designed to help children build self-confidence, embrace teamwork, develop sportsmanship, and learn the importance of physical activity. Programming levels include age 2 (Parent & Me), ages 3-4 (Minors), and ages 5-6 (Majors). Franchise locations can be found in Austin, TX, San Diego and Carlsbad, Calif. and Hamilton, N.J.
About Youth Athletes United
Established youth sports and activities brands Little Rookies Baseball, Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, TGA Premier Sports, and JumpBunch, come together under parent company, Youth Athletes United. With 20+ years of success in the youth sports space, a total 250+ units and 200,000+ children instructed nationwide each year, Youth Athletes United has earned trust in each community they touch. Its franchisees are dedicated to introducing children to enriching recreational youth sports (including golf, tennis, soccer, baseball, football, hockey, lacrosse and more) that can help be developed throughout their lives, whether competitively or socially. The brand's overarching mission is to help the world understand that every kid is an athlete and ultimately impact the lives of more than one million children.
