KALAMAZOO, Mich., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeigler Auto Group today announced the official paint scheme for NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki, who will be taking the wheel of Spire Motorsports' No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The black and yellow Camaro will display the auto group's logo and website: Zeigler.com throughout, as well as Zeigler's #TEAMZEIGLER hashtag on the rear.
"We are excited to support Josh Bilicki this season. He personifies everything that we look for in someone that will represent #TEAMZEIGLER. He is an outstanding person and talented driver who embodies everything that we value as a company," said Aaron J. Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.
At just 26 years old, Bilicki has over 18 years of racing experience under his belt with 72 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series; nine in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series; plus 71 starts on his NASCAR Cup Series resume – including a top-10 finish in the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
"I'm so thankful to everyone from #TeamZeigler for their support, friendship, and mentorship. Our relationship began in 2019 at Zeigler's home race at Michigan International Speedway, but it was not until 2021 that I really grew close to the Zeigler Auto Group and Zeigler Motorsports family. Zeigler Auto Group has grown significantly over the last handful of years, and as I continue to grow my career and skill set, on and off the track, I feel it's important to align myself with a company like the Zeigler Auto Group that shares the same values," said Bilicki.
ABOUT SPIRE MOTORSPORTS Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus "T.J." Puchyr. Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019.
ABOUT ZEIGLER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.
