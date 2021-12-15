PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owner and Founder of 1 Percent Lists, Grant Clayton, is pleased to announce the opening of 1 Percent Lists in Providence, Rhode Island. 1 Percent Lists has revolutionized the real estate industry in the Southeast. With agents that charge property sellers a one percent commission, 1 Percent Lists has proven that the typical five-to-six percent commission structure is outdated.
As the owner and founder of 1 Percent Lists, Grant Clayton, is thrilled that the opening of the latest franchise will show New England the way the real estate industry should work.
"The traditional six percent commission fee is outdated and unfair to home buyers and sellers," explains Clayton.
Clayton continues, "I am pleased to introduce Joe Turcone as the owner of the 1 Percent Lists franchise in Rhode Island. Turcone works daily to provide clients the best value and customer service possible."
1 Percent Lists is proving that the way homes are marketed has changed significantly over the years, which has lessened the marketing costs and the hours spent selling a home for realtors. Despite the changes, most real estate agents continue to charge a traditional commission fee simply because that percentage has been the standard for decades.
Grant Clayton believes that Americans deserve better from the real estate industry.
The Connecticut branch is just the latest in a growing list of 1 Percent Lists locations. To learn more about the Rhode Island location visit https://www.1percentri.com/
About 1 Percent Lists
1 Percent Lists was founded by Kelly and Grant Clayton in 2015. The couple founded the real estate agency in response to the outdated marketing tools being utilized to sold homes in the United States. 1 Percent Lists lets customers save thousands of dollars selling their home by eliminating the older marketing strategies which are less effective and implementing cutting edge marketing for real estate and maximizing modern marketing strategies all without losing the benefit of having an active realtor in their corner. The team at 1 Percent Lists is able to save their clients money while earning more by selling more homes.
