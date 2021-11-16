100Plus, recently acquired by Connect America, is a leading Remote Patient Monitoring platform empowering doctors to manage their chronic patients remotely, proactively engage them to avoid expensive, episodic care, and drive a higher quality of life. When a patient receives a 100Plus medical device, it is fully configured and ready to use out of the box; there is no smartphone, App, Bluetooth, WiFi, or cellular plan required. (PRNewsfoto/100Plus)