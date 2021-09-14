WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced that 127 students from across the nation will receive Specialized Scholarships funded through the generosity of Horatio Alger Members. These scholarships recognize remarkable students who are overcoming great personal adversity and show an unwavering commitment to pursue their dreams through higher education.
Through the Specialized Scholarship program, Horatio Alger Members fund a series of scholarships which target students attending specific academic institutions or pursuing certain degree programs. 2021 Horatio Alger Scholars come from households with an average annual income of $21,973 while maintaining an average GPA of 3.74. They are awarded between $10,000 and $52,000 to apply toward the educational costs of their college or university and will have access to a variety of Association-provided resources including counseling and referral services, career exploration opportunities and Alumni connections.
"The 2021 Horatio Alger Specialized Scholars inspire us all with their determination to pursue higher education while overcoming adversity not only in their personal lives, but during an incredibly difficult year for so many," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. "It is an honor to provide needed assistance to such promising young people, which would not be possible without our Members' unwavering commitment to our mission."
Specialized Scholarships are funded through the generosity of the following individuals, institutions, and organizations:
- Boise State (6 awards at $10,000 each): Funded by Horatio Alger Member Robert G. Miller, retired Chairman and CEO of Albertsons Companies, Inc., and awarded to residents of Idaho who are entering their sophomore year at Boise State University
- Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation (4 awards at $52,000 each): Funded by the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation and awarded to current high school seniors who are entering their freshman year at the College of Idaho
- Denny Sanford (77 awards; amount varies by university): Funded by Horatio Alger Member Denny Sanford, owner and founder of First Premier Bank, and awarded to high school seniors planning to attend Arizona State University (9 awards at $10,000 each); Augustana University (Sioux Falls, SD) (9 awards at $25,000 each); Black Hills State University (7 awards at $12,500 each); Dakota State University (3 awards at $10,000 each); Long Island University (5 awards at $25,000 each); National University (San Diego, CA) (5 awards at $25,000 each); Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (one award at $20,000 each); South Dakota School of Mines (4 awards at $37,500 each); South Dakota State University (5 awards at $10,000 each); University of California at San Diego (5 awards at $25,000 each); University of Minnesota (5 awards at $20,000 each); University of Sioux Falls (15 awards at $25,000 each); and University of South Dakota (8 awards at $10,000 each)
- High Point University (1 award at $20,000): Funded by Horatio Alger Member Nido R. Qubein, President of High Point University, and awarded to current high school seniors entering their freshman year at High Point University
- The Hormel Foundation (4 awards at $20,000 each): Funded by the Hormel Foundation and awarded to high school seniors at Austin High School
- Idaho State University (2 awards at $10,000 each): Funded by Horatio Alger Member Robert G. Miller, retired Chairman and CEO of Albertsons Companies, Inc., and awarded to Idaho residents entering their sophomore year at Idaho State University
- Janet S. Dicke (1 award at $25,000): Funded by Horatio Alger Member James F. Dicke II, chairman-CEO of Crown Equipment Corporation, and awarded to a student planning to pursue a degree at Trinity University (TX)
- Joe Robert (4 awards at $10,000 each): Awarded to students attending an Archdiocese of Washington high school
- Robert G. Miller – Boise State University (3 awards at $16,000 each): Funded by Horatio Alger Member Robert G. Miller, retired Chairman and CEO of Albertsons Companies, Inc. and awarded to high school seniors entering their freshman year at Boise State University
- Robert G. Miller – College of Idaho (3 awards at 50,000 each): Funded by Horatio Alger Member Robert G. Miller, retired Chairman and CEO of Albertsons Companies, Inc. and awarded to high school seniors entering their freshman year at College of Idaho
- Santa Clara-Schott Family (3 awards at $50,000 each; amount matched by school): Funded by Horatio Alger Member Stephen Schott, owner and CEO of S.C.S Development Co. / Award Homes, and awarded to high school seniors planning to attend Santa Clara University
- Tandon STEM (3 awards at $20,000 each): Funded by Horatio Alger Member Chandrika K. Tandon, chairman and founder of Tandon Capital Associates, Tandon Foundation and Soul Chants Music, and awarded to current New York University freshman applying for entrance into the Tandon School of Engineering
- Tessler Family (2 awards at $25,000 each): Funded by Horatio Alger Member Lenard B. Tessler, retired vice chairman of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., and awarded to students involved in the Whitney Museum Insights internship program.
- Trott Family (10 awards at $25,000-$30,000 each): Funded by Horatio Alger Member Byron D. Trott, chairman and CEO of BDT & Company, and awarded to high school seniors planning to attend Ohio State University
- Vance Cryer (1 award at $10,000): Funded by Horatio Alger Member Monroe E. Trout, chairman emeritus of American Healthcare Systems and Cytyc, Inc., and awarded to children of Marines killed or wounded in action
Since the establishment of the Horatio Alger Association's scholarship programs in 1984, more than 35,000 students from all 50 states, the District of Colombia, and Puerto Rico and Canada have received more than $235 million in undergraduate, graduate and specialized scholarships. In 2021, the Association will award more than $20 million in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to over 2,000 Scholars.
About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:
Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2021, the Association will award more than $20 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to 2,000 students across the United States and Canada and provide college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. Since 1984, the Association has awarded more than $235 million in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 35,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit http://www.horatioalger.org.
2021 Horatio Alger Specialized Scholars
Boise State Scholars: Mariana Altamirano, Sakina Chamanshah, Nadira Hajro, Chloe Huffman, Abigail Hutchins, Meckayden Niezgoda
Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation Scholars: Nalyissa Bradford, Thomas Daily, Allison Diviney
Denny Sanford – Arizona State University Scholars: Miguel Cantu, Julian Castillo, Kaile Dills, Jebb Maren Llanes, Abby Noel, Haley Patrick, Javier Peralta, Jessica Ta
Denny Sanford – Augustana University Scholars: Angie Barrientos, Allanah Benson, Mekiah Campbell, Cody Hospes, Amelia Jibben, Raleigh Lunderman, Rosa Melgoza, Samara Nordby, Carly Wheeler
Denny Sanford – Black Hills State University Scholars: Megan Abbot, Megan Brozik, Ximena Contreras, Taylor Guiot, Ava Mandy, Abigail Wagner, Lacey Wittmeier
Denny Sanford – Dakota State University Scholars: Benjamin Anderson, Ashley Molisee, Brady Petterson
Denny Sanford – Long Island University Scholars: Xhesika Brahimaj, Thomas Goldsborough, Aiden Harkins, Pauline Moore, Noel Yahra
Denny Sandford – National University Scholars: Jode Astrop, Katatrina Bakken, Ariane Regine Cagampan, Ammdinder Dhaliwal, Valeria Lomeli, Edward Madruga, Art Tejada, Alma Zavala
Denny Sanford – Nova Southeastern University Scholars: Viergelyn Cimeus
Denny Sanford – South Dakota School of Mines Scholars: Jada Bell, Mason Myers, Kara Smith, Gavin Wosmek
Denny Sanford – South Dakota State University Scholars: Kyla Emmert, Kenadee Hackett, Kalen Meyer, Mersedes Rough Surface, Vanessa Wagemann
Denny Sanford – University of California at San Diego Scholars: Shirely Davila, Adriana De Paz, Diana Hale, Jeffrey Nguyen, Angel Luo
Denny Sanford – University of Minnesota Twin Cities Scholars: Najma Aden, Wyatt Halvorson, Ka Lia Khang, Bahja Shire, A Lee Xiong
Denny Sanford – University of Sioux Falls Scholars: Lauren Albrecht, Clara Engle, Jenna Erdman, Jendy Gonzalez, Denis Gonzalez, Saydee Heath, Alexis Hengeveld, Ethan Kraft, Philip Leneaugh, Destiney Mehlbrech, Daniel Newman, Sierra Schartz, Caleb Scott, Olivia Sheets, Anastacia Suing
Denny Sanford – University of South Dakota Scholars: Jeminie Cantalope, Breana Chohon, Ryley Cleveland, Andrew Moen, Jennica Pitts, Trinity Redday, Hazakiah Williams, Zoey Zebell
High Point University Scholar: Terry Evans
Hormel Scholars: Ava Jovaag, Nay Meh, Okey Okey, Angel Vu
Idaho State University Scholars: Brayton Pope, Charlize Sholes
Janet S. Dicke Scholar: Michael Sanchez
Joe Robert Scholars: Jaden Faunteroy, Lateesha Gray, Jasaun Hilton, Abigail Simmons
Robert G. Miller – Boise State University Scholars: Natalie Andrus, Rose Lane, Sayra Sirbic
Robert G. Miller – College of Idaho Scholars: Phoebe Andrews, Isaiah Castillo, Adrian Mejia
Santa Clara University – Schott Family Scholar: Yasmin Urzua Gutierrez
Tandon STEM Scholars: Kathryn Parks, Iccha Singh, Elijah Whittle
Tessler Family Scholars: Aran Glynn, Parminder Kaur
Trott Family OSU Scholars and Trott Ohio State Scholars: Madison Adkins, Cameron Bridges, Drake Gray, Saray Guevara, Hallee Kisor, Jezreel Otchere, Macon Perrill, Logan Snyder, Taylor Thompson
Vance Cryer Scholar: Daniel McCollum
