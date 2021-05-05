WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of College and University Business Officers is pleased to announce the 2021-22 class of the NACUBO Fellows Program.
Thirteen promising higher education business and finance professionals have been selected for the intensive leadership development program, which prepares participants for the complexities of the chief business officer (CBO) position. Over the next year, NACUBO Fellows will work with higher education presidents, provosts, CBOs, and other experts as they expand their management, communications, and leadership skills and strengthen the core competencies needed to succeed as CBOs themselves.
The 2021-22 NACUBO Fellows Program cohort includes–
- Terri Albertson, Haverford College, assistant vice president for finance and controller
- Allison Baird-James, University of California Los Angeles, associate vice chancellor, business and finance solutions
- Barbara Cevallos, University of Massachusetts System, assistant vice president and university controller
- Lucien Costley, Schreiner University, interim vice president for administration and finance
- Dominic Daher, University of San Francisco, associate vice president, tax compliance, internal audit, and payroll services
- Dina Farrell, Portland Community College, associate vice president, finance
- Debra Glenn, Salt Lake Community College, assistant vice president for business services and controller
- Brandy Hampton, Arkansas State University, treasurer
- Lori Herrick, Abilene Christian University, associate vice president of finance
- Daren Hubbard, Georgia Institute of Technology, vice president of information technology and chief information officer
- John McCall, Texas A&M University, associate vice president for finance and controller
- Marissa Pace, Spelman College, associate vice president, business and financial affairs
- Tracey Richardson, California State University Long Beach, associate vice president, financial management
The NACUBO Fellows Program is designed for high-potential professionals who are one position away from the chief business officer role and prepares them for high performance in senior leadership.
"Over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic's stressors on higher education underscored the importance of strategic, nimble, and confident chief business officers who can navigate unforeseen challenges while helping their institutions continue to serve students and successfully meet their missions," said NACUBO President and CEO Susan Whealler Johnston. "We welcome this diverse group of new Fellows and look forward to helping them grow as the next generation of leaders."
The NACUBO Fellows Program launched in 2016 and more than 40 percent of graduates have already advanced in their careers.
