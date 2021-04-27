SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 15Five, the leading human-centered performance management platform, today announces the successful acquisition of employee engagement software provider, Emplify, for 50 million dollars. The acquisition solidifies 15Five as the only complete platform that seamlessly integrates manager enablement, engagement measurement and performance management, to create highly engaged, top-performing organizations.
With a people-first design based on proven research in positive psychology, 15Five delivers easy, actionable solutions focused on manager effectiveness, through a combination of industry-best software, education and services, and community.
"We've been on a nearly 10-year journey accelerating a 'world of work' that's better for both the human beings who work in organizations, as well as for the organizations themselves," said David Hassell, CEO and co-founder of 15Five. "With this acquisition, we will continue helping our customers ask the right questions and use the power of qualitative and quantitative data to learn how their employees think and feel about their work."
With the acquisition of Emplify, 15Five's team will grow by more than 30%, allowing it to meet the market's demands for a single platform that combines mature and capable Engagement Measurement and Performance Management products. 15Five now has a customer base of over 2,800, including Spotify, Hubspot, Peloton, Credit Karma, and Siemens.
"As a longtime customer of Emplify and a more recent customer of 15Five, we are thrilled to see two platforms that have brought our company such value join together to change the landscape of performance management and engagement," said Kira Childers, Manager of Talent Development at Ontario Systems. "Thanks to 15Five and Emplify, our leadership has gained significant and actionable insight into our performance as an organization as well as visibility into what we can do to positively impact engagement and create an environment in which our employees can thrive and do their best work. We can't wait to see what's next!"
"Organizations that understand that business success depends on their people are searching for a comprehensive employee performance and engagement platform, and I'm excited for how this acquisition and product expansion will further enhance 15Five's ability to support those people-first businesses," said Santiago Jaramillo, CEO and co-founder of Emplify. "Our mission at Emplify was to help all people achieve their true potential at work, which matches perfectly with 15Five's: to create highly engaged, high-performing organizations by helping people become their best selves. We're proud to now be one team that's empowering organizations to succeed by supporting their people."
The Emplify acquisition also comes in conjunction with the addition of Jim Morrisroe as Chief Operating Officer, and Julia Stead as Chief Marketing Officer to 15Five's executive leadership team. Morrisroe and Stead bring combined decades of leadership experience scaling growth and accelerating innovation at leading SaaS organizations.
About 15Five
15Five is a human-centered performance management platform that creates effective managers, highly engaged employees, and top-performing organizations. From engagement surveys and 1-on-1 tools to performance reviews and OKRs, 15Five is the most complete solution that combines software, education, and community to develop successful managers and unlock peak employee performance. Built using the Positive Product Design™ method, 15Five is the only platform that offers software aligned to the latest positive psychology research. Over 2,800 successful customers have developed effective managers and engaged employees thanks to 15Five, including Credit Karma, Hubspot, Peloton, Spotify, and Pendo. Founded in 2011 in San Francisco, the company has a thriving remote-first culture with teams across the globe. Through it's HR Superstars community and podcast, 15Five aims to empower every leader to create highly engaged, high-performing organizations by helping people become their best selves.
