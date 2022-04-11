Fast-growing Fort Lauderdale-based yacht sales and charter firm opens a new waterfront base in Newport
NEWPORT, R.I., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned yacht sales and charter firm 26 North Yachts is excited to announce it has opened a second location in Newport, Rhode Island, the birthplace of American Yachting.
With the addition of the new facility at One Commercial Wharf, 26 North Yachts can now serve motor yacht enthusiasts up and down the East Coast. The yacht brokerage is headquartered at the Marina Bay Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale.
"We're very excited to have a presence in Newport," says Nicholas Scherb, co-founder of 26 North Yachts. "This city is the northeast capital of the yachting industry and has such a rich history of boating."
Leading the Newport office is Bill Powers, an experienced Sales Associate who has spent nearly his entire life on the water – much of it in the northeast.
"This is a unique opportunity to own one of the most sought-after sales offices for our industry in the yachting capital of the North East," said Mike Carlson, co-founder. "We've exceeded $1 billion in sales and are positioned for national growth, and Bill Powers is the perfect person to lead this new location."
The Rhode Island team caters to the unique needs of northeastern yacht-owners, whose boating requirements are rooted in a more rugged climate and terrain than in the Southeast. The area historically attracts a distinct kind of boater.
26 North Yachts
Founded in 2011, 26 North Yachts has grown into one of the leading motor yacht brokerage and consulting firms in the nation. They cater to buyers and sellers of premium vessels ranging from 70 to 140 feet, with inventory that sells over 50% faster – and for a higher percentage of the asking price – than competing listings. With a seasoned team of experts, proven marketing strategies and deep experience closing deals on the world's finest yachts, 26 North Yachts is the preferred buying and selling partner for buyers and sellers throughout the entire East Coast.
