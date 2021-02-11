SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- -2B0 (To Be Zero) is selected among thousands of entries to compete in the Silicon Valley Unicorn Startup Battle, the world's largest startup pitch competition.
-The 2B0 patented recycling robot uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically recognize, sort and process recyclable materials.
-Previous winners of the Unicorn Startup Battle have collectively received $132 million in funding from angel investors and VC firms.
The 2B0 patented recycling robot is designed for homes, offices and retail locations. Consumers simply put their recyclable materials into the 2B0 robot which uses AI to automatically recognize, sort and process the material for pickup.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a leading startup innovator," said Milorad Arsovic, founder and CEO of 2B0. "Our system reduces the need for cities to manually sort recyclable materials and also prevents material from ending up in landfills," he added.
Materials handled by the 2B0 robot are more valuable than regular recyclable materials as they are presorted and preprocessed, reducing volume as much as 93%. Recycling is also made fun and easy with an addictive gamified experience; consumers watch their recycle materials being sorted and ground up on a video screen. Consumers are also rewarded for recycling from 2B0 partner companies.
For more information about 2B0 and the 2B0 recycling robot, please visit: 2B0.io
