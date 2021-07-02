WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The second annual Pride on the Block event raised nearly $10,000 to support the efforts of LGBTQ+ non-profit organization Transpire Help.
Founded in 2016, Transpire Help enhances and sustains the health and well-being of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities by providing funds for:
- Housing
- Behavioral health services
- Access to quality and appropriate healthcare, including life-sustaining medication and surgeries
- Economic empowerment
- Improved quality of life
- Advocacy and education to increase access and opportunity for the community
Pride on the Block took place Saturday, June 26, 2021, amid the 500 block of Clematis Street – the heart of the entertainment district of downtown West Palm Beach. The event featured entertainment for all ages including drag shows, live DJs and performers, local art and vendors, art workshops, a furry parade, speed dating & relating, and even a doggie fashion show! Those attending could also take advantage of drink and meal discounts generously offered by restaurants and bars located in the 500 block.
"We really appreciate the support of our partners like Subculture Group and the businesses who opened their doors to the community with donations," says Weinberger. "They've gone out of their way to make everyone feel welcome and accepted."
Transpire Help is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 to assist LGBTQ+ people access the care and resources necessary for LGBTQIA+ individuals to create a solid foundation for a healthy and fulfilling life.
Media Contact
Donna Weinberger, Transpire Help, 561-225-2065, help@transpirehelp.org
