FREDERICK, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is the second year for this unique farm market that spotlights the efforts of local shepherds, all of whom are members of either the Frederick County Sheep Breeders or the Maryland Sheep Breeders Association.
Consumers striving to support local businesses and producers when buying food for their table or decor for their homes will enjoy the diversity on display at this local market. Products range from locally raised lamb; sheep and goat cheeses; milk-based soaps; hand-dyed yarn and staples for fiber artists and craftspeople – beautiful raw fleeces, batting and roving. There will also be fiber art, felted and knitted clothing and toys, sheepskins and felted fleeces that look like sheepskins; baked goods, veggie seedlings and more. Plus, we will be joined by Cookin' with Greece, a local food truck featuring scrumptious Greek lamb and other dishes.
So, if you're looking for ethically raised, local leg of lamb to serve for a delicious dinner or barbecue with family and friends, or for locally-made hand dyed yarn or fleeces to keep you knitting or felting all spring, the market will be a great place to browse. Bringing the freshest and best products direct to the consumer, plus the opportunity to talk with the shepherds that are growing and creating these fine products, this market is a special occasion not to be missed.
The market will be open from 11AM to 3PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the grass lot across from the main fairgrounds gate at the corner of E. Patrick Street and Franklin Street.
Media Contact
Patricia Sanville, Frederick County Sheep Breeders Association, 240-357-1437, patriciasanville@gmail.com
Polly Matzinger, Frederick County Sheep Breeders Association, 240-444-2047, amblingbrookfarm@gmail.com
SOURCE Frederick County Sheep Breeders Association