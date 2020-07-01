MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 H Technology Institute, LLC, (3 HTi), a global leader in digital transformation solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Onshape as part of their solutions suite.
3 HTi has 18 years of experience providing CAD and PLM software and services as a platinum level resale partner with Parametric Technology Corporation (PTC), an industry leader in the design and manufacturing software, Internet of Things, and Augmented Reality space. As a long-time provider of on-premise CAD and PLM software solutions, PTC now adds a cloud-based SaaS product to its portfolio. Studies have shown that SaaS solutions can reduce time-to-market for product development, plus ancillary benefits including increased collaboration, lower costs, and zero IT infrastructure investment required.
"Onshape offers our customers a cutting-edge alternative to on-prem CAD software," says Rob Romanoski, Director of Sales Operations at 3 HTi. "Small and medium-sized businesses continue to shift to SaaS models whenever possible to reduce costs and infrastructure investment. Onshape has the potential to disrupt the CAD market as we know it, so we're excited to offer a high-quality entry level CAD tool that also manages data via SaaS delivery."
About 3 HTi
3 HTi has been helping manufacturers transform their businesses since 2002, including the latest iteration of manufacturing which involves the integration of information from product design through manufacture and customer deployment. This journey toward Industry 4.0 is unique for every organization. Fashioning a coherent digital design and manufacturing strategy involves more than just deploying the right collection of software and hardware products. Every element must be tightly woven together to produce a compelling whole. 3 HTi develops and implements that integrated strategy.
About PTC
PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today's new technology to drive digital transformation.
PTC, Onshape, the Onshape logo, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
Contact:
Jeffrey Gavio
3 HTi, LLC
610-320-2799
242775@email4pr.com