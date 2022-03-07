MALVERN, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring/Wound Healing Society (WHS) meeting will bring together thousands of Difference Makers — including healthcare professionals, researchers, and wound care experts — for an in-person event in Phoenix, April 6-10.
The 35th annual symposium will be held April 6-10 at the Phoenix Convention Center. It will be the first in-person SAWC Spring event since 2019 and will be held in conjunction with the WHS annual meeting.
"SAWC Spring is an interdisciplinary meeting that is packed with the latest education and forward-thinking techniques to improve patient outcomes," said Dot Weir, SAWC Co-Chairwoman. "This year's in-person format will allow attendees to not only hear from thought leaders from around the world, but also will provide networking and collaboration opportunities with their colleagues and experts in the field."
The keynote speaker is Marcus Engel, who as a college freshman was blinded and nearly killed after being struck by a drunk driver. His presentation, "The Other End of the Stethoscope," will highlight the good, the bad and the profound in patient care, and the lasting impacts that healthcare professionals have on their patients' lives.
"Marcus will share the patient's point of view of wound care," said Robert Kirsner, SAWC Co-Chairman. "As clinicians, researchers and experts in wound care, our goal is for patients to have the best possible outcomes. Marcus' experience will provide insight into the patient experience and drive home the importance of what we do."
HMP Global partners with WHS to host the SAWC. WHS will hold its annual meeting in conjunction with the symposium to allow a forum for clinicians and experts to share the latest in wound healing research, discuss innovative technologies, develop new initiatives, network with colleagues, and establish new collaborations.
Highlights of the 5-day program include:
- Hands-on workshops on patient-centric dressing selections and advanced wound care;
- Forums on wound energetics, wound healing of the eye, immune cells and wound healing, and chronic wound treatment;
- Plenary sessions on global wound care, patient perspectives, diabetic foot, advances in chronic wound PoC diagnostics, and people who are making a difference;
- Oral abstracts outlining the latest, ground-breaking research in wound care;
- Networking/social events and awards presentations; and
- Concurrent sessions on specialized areas of wound care.
The symposium is designed for physicians, nursing professionals, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dietitians across all practice settings involved in wound healing or wound care issues. SAWC Spring provides attendees who study and treat wounds with state-of-the-art reviews of clinical problems and research information.
Community Partnerships
The SAWC Spring/WHS meeting is partnering with two nonprofit organizations, Wound Care Collaborative Communities (WCCC) and the Post-Acute Wound & Skin Integrity Coalition (PAWSIC) to support their efforts in innovative research, awareness, and helping those who suffer from chronic wounds.
For every SAWC Spring/WHS meeting registration, we will donate $30 to each organization with a goal of $10,000 donated to ensure WCCC and PAWSIC have the resources needed to advance patient outcomes and create brighter futures for those in need.
Based on participant feedback, this year's symposium also offers reduced registration rates, making the SAWC Spring event the most affordable way to attend the largest wound care event in the nation and receive high quality ongoing education.
"We know our community is still emerging from challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic," Weir said. "We recognize that, and we have special rates to ensure that everyone can attend and benefit from the exceptional practical education only SAWC/WHS Spring can provide."
The event brings together thousands of wound care professionals with over 150 expert speakers, and the latest technology and products in wound care will be offered by more than 150 exhibitors. There are more than 35 CME/CNE credits available.
For more information or to register, visit: https://www.sawcspring.com/
