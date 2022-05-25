360 Energy will rent, sell, service & warranty Doosan Generators and Portable Air Compressors.
MIAMI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 360 Energy Solutions, the foremost Miami generator rental, sales, and service company, is proud to announce the addition of Doosan brand generators and portable air compressors to their available products. Doosan, the parent company of Bobcat and Skoda Power, is South Korea's oldest running company and one of the world's top ten leading heavy equipment manufacturers. Known for reliability and durability, Doosan generators and air compressors are among the best in the world.
"We are very proud to offer Doosan products," said Tony Noa. "Doosan will allow us to provide Miami businesses and residents with world-class machines to power everything they need. Their portable air compressors are reliable, efficient and powerful. We're making these amazing machines available for rent or sale, and we'll be offering service on them, as well."
For many commercial businesses and residents in Miami, generator rental solves their temporary energy needs. 360 Energy Solutions offers generators that are perfect for powering a home, a business, a concert, and can even deliver generators for powering a medical facility. Generator rental is perfect for construction sites, and paired with industrial air compressors, can make work easier and faster. 360 Energy will deliver often in just a few hours.
"I was referred to 360 Energy Solutions needing a new generator to replace mine before an approaching storm," wrote a client. "The owner and his team went above and beyond to assure I had a generator for the storm, despite the fact I called last minute. Highly recommend this company, they are great to work with and highly dependable."
360 Energy Solutions mission is to offer specialized power solutions to customers where they want it, when they want it, exceeding their quality expectations, while continuing to be efficient, profitable, and safe.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Tony Noa.
Phone: 786-348-2156
Email: tony@360energysolutions.net
Website: https://www.360energysolutions.net
