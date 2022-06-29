DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D-Models for Drug Testing: Organoids & Tissue Chips 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The conference is held co-located and concurrently with the SelectBIO Extracellular Vesicles 2022 Conference. All attendees receive full access to both tracks and the networking opportunities during the Food & Beverage events.
This 3D-Models: Organoids and Tissue Chips 2022 Conference focuses on the emerging tools for the ex vivo recapitulation of organ systems on board microfluidic chips and their utility for modeling physiological and disease processes in a controlled environment.
Additionally, technologies and tools for fabricating such systems ex vivo including organoids and tissue chips will be addressed during the conference.
There is a co-located exhibition with companies from around the world exhibiting on-site in person at the conference -- the focus therefore is on presentations from academic and industry speakers and exhibits by the companies offering tools, technologies, and services to the field.
Agenda:
- Bioprinting using Microfluidics-based Approaches
- Building Organoids from Various Tissue Classes (Brain, Gut, Lung, etc.) and Studies on these Organoids
- Emerging Technologies for Reproducible Production of Organoids
- Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics: Tools and Approaches
- Spheroids - 3D Aggregates of Cells in Culture: Technologies and Applications
- Tissue-on-a-Chip Applications for Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening
Speakers:
Conference Chair
- Albert Folch, Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington
Keynote Speakers
- Cole DeForest, Weyerhaeuser Endowed Professor, University of Washington
- Noo Li Jeon, Professor, Seoul National University
- Steven C. George, Professor and Chair, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of California-Davis
- John Rogers, Simpson/Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Northwestern University
- Nancy Allbritton, Frank and Julie Jungers Dean of the College of Engineering and Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington in Seattle
- Matthias von Herrath, Vice President and Senior Medical Officer, Novo Nordisk, Professor, La Jolla Institute
- Roger Kamm, Cecil and Ida Green Distinguished Professor of Biological and Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- Danilo Tagle, Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)
- Elisabeth Verpoorte, Professor of Analytical Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Analysis, University of Groningen
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8l2dv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3d-models-for-drug-testing-organoids--tissue-chips-2022---2-day-conference-in-washington-united-states-on-september-13-14th-2022-301577730.html
SOURCE Research and Markets