CLEARWATER, Fla., March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply chain software developer Datex will again participate in the ECA 2022 Marketplace which will be held April 11-12, 2022, in Tucson Arizona. The Express Carrier Association (ECA) focuses on fostering business relationships through innovative networking between local/regional carriers and national shippers or vendors in the transportation industry. It also provides its members with continuing education on transportation industry issues. Datex has been a longstanding member of the ECA.
The high point of the ECA year is its annual Marketplace event, which pairs up shippers and carriers as well as shippers and vendors for one-on-one pre-arranged interviews during the two-day event. Shippers complete profiles which provide critical data on service capabilities, service territory and other information which is then used to pair up shippers with carriers and vendors. The fast-paced event provides shippers with the ability to participate in a maximum of 48 fifteen-minute interviews over the two-day conference.
Year after year, the ECA Marketplace continues to be popular. At the 2019 conference, for example, more than 500 company representatives participated in 5,000+ interviews. Hundreds of companies are slated to participate.
"Every year, we look forward to engaging with shippers and carriers at the ECA Marketplace. It gives us the chance to learn about and solve real world problems using leading edge technologies, critical in this high volume, fast-paced D2C era" stated Michael Armanious, Chief Revenue Officer for Datex.
Kim Ganoe, Senior Solutions Consultant will represent Datex at the ECA Marketplace. In business for over 40 years, Datex is an industry leading hardware vendor with specialized expertise in providing technology to supply chain companies and transportation providers focused on final mile home delivery. Datex has considerable experience in helping last mile delivery companies boost efficiency and productivity by using the latest technology including mobile computers and printers. Located in booth 201, Datex will showcase technology from industry leader Zebra Technologies.
About Datex
In business for over 42 years, Datex is a leading provider of hardware to transportation and third logistics providers specializing in last mile delivery. In addition, Datex is a software developer of Microsoft-based warehouse management solutions, geared towards 3PL operations. Datex specializes in providing end-to-end solutions including software, hardware, EDI, integrations, project management, implementation, and other services.
Datex acts as a "one stop shop", handling device configuration, courier software & SIM card load, barcode symbology testing, setup, managed services including mobile device management and more. Known for its exceptional service, Datex acts as the single point of contact between hardware and software manufacturers eliminating wasted time, effort, and cost. Longstanding partnerships with Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, AT&T, Microsoft, and other industry leaders enable Datex to provide low-cost solutions to meet every business needs. For more information, please visit https://www.datexcorp.com.
